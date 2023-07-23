Black Clover chapter 366: Asta shows his new powers as a Yami-family reunion looms on the horizon

With the release of Black Clover chapter 366, the manga finally showed Asta and Liebe return to the Clover Kingdom. However, they were not alone, as they were joined by the Ryuzen Seven member Ichika Yami.

While Ichika hopes to meet her brother, Asta takes on Paladin Damnatio, fueled by rage for his fallen comrades.

The previous chapter saw Secre having to sit out from the fight against Paladin Damnatio Kira as she was the only person capable of healing her friends. If she were to get defeated, her magic would come off.

Right when Secre had enough of seeing her friends get defeated, Asta returned to the Clover Kingdom.

Black Clover chapter 366: Asta slashes Damnatio using Zetten

Asta as seen in Black Clover chapter 366 (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 366, titled Headliner, opened with a flashback. While the previous chapter showed Asta having returned to the Clover Kingdom, this chapter opened with a flashback of the events that happened in the Hino Country right before Asta's return.

Knowing that Asta was set to return to the Clover Kingdom soon, Yosuga Mushogatake and Ichika Yami came to see him off. Right after Asta thanked them for their help, Finral Roulacase and Vanessa's cat Rouge arrived to take Asta back to the Clover Kingdom.

Ichika and Ryuya as seen in Black Clover chapter 366 (Image via Shueisha)

However, when Finral appeared out of the Door of Fate, Hino Country Shogun Ryuya Ryudo asked him if one more person could join them on their return journey to the Clover Kingdom. Upon getting confirmation on the same, Ryuya asked Finral to take Ichika with him.

She was one of the strongest fighters in Hino Country and thus could help them in their fight against Lucius Zogratis.

Initially, Ichika Yami rejected the idea as it was her duty to stay by Ryuya's side and protect him. That's when Yosuga assured her that he would stay behind and protect the Hino Country and the Shogun. Following that, Ryuya asked Ichika to go see her older brother Yami Sukehiro and return back to them alive.

Upon hearing the Shogun request it, Ichika joined Asta in going to the Clover Kingdom.

Asta as seen in Black Clover chapter 366 (Image via Shueisha)

Upon reaching the Clover Kingdom, Asta was left furious from seeing his friends defeated by the Paladin. Hence, he took out his Demon Destroyer sword to take out all the effects of Damnatio's magic away from the vicinity. Following that, he asked Finral to focus on treating the Black Bull members, while he would take on the Paladin alone.

As Asta approached Damnatio, the Paladin seemed confident about his Magic. However, Asta was a bad match for him, given how his Anti-Magic was able to negate both Scale Magic and Atmosphere Magic.

Following that, Asta took out his Demon-Slasher Katana, using which he slashed Damnatio using Zetten.

Final thoughts on Black Clover chapter 366

Asta uses Zetten on Paladin Damnatio (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 366 saw Asta slash Damnatio. With that, it seems like he was able to defeat the Paladin. However, fans will have to wait until the next chapter is released to get a confirmation on the same.

Meanwhile, with Ichika having come to the Clover Kingdom, fans can expect her to finally meet her brother soon.

