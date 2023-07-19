Black Clover spoilers hint at Yami's shocking reunion with his sister

With the latest Black Clover spoilers out for fans to mull over, the anime hinted at a long-awaited reunion between the two Yami siblings—Sukehiro and Ichika. While fans had been waiting for the reunion since Ichika's first appearance in chapter 337, it is only now in chapter 366 that it was hinted that she will meet her brother.

The Yami siblings were born in the Goshu region of the Hino Country. However, given that Ichika was a girl, her father forcefully fed her a drug to draw out her latent powers. This led to her going out of control and massacring the entire clan, except for her brother. When she finally fell unconscious, Ryuya and Sukehiro decided to hide the truth from her and let Sukehiro take the blame.

Black Clover spoilers: Ichika goes to the Clover Kingdom

Black Clover spoilers saw Finral Roulacase arriving in the Hino Country to pick up Asta to take him back to the Clover Kingdom. Upon his arrival, Shogun Ryuya Ryudo confirmed from him if one more person could tag along with him back to the Clover Kingdom. As soon as Finral affirmed it, Ryuya asked Ichika Yami to join them.

Black Clover spoilers showed Ichika rejecting the idea at first as she believed that it was her duty to stay beside Ryuya and protect him. That's when Ryuzen Seven Yosuga Mushogatake told her that he would make sure to stay behind and protect the Shogun and the Hino Country.

Following that, Ryuya stated:

“Ichika, go and see Yami…!! And then, definitely come back alive…!!”

Upon realizing that she could finally meet her brother, Ichika agreed to the idea and joined Asta in going to the Clover Kingdom with Finral. Thus, all three of them reached the Clover Kingdom through the Door of Fate.

While Ichika is yet to be shown in the Clover Kingdom in the Black Clover spoilers, one can see her having passed through the Door of Fate to arrive in the country. However, considering that Ichika wasn't shown in the Witch Queen's lair, there is a good chance that mangaka Yuki Tabata wants to hide her until later.

There also remains the possibility that during the transit, Ichika might have asked Finral to take her to her brother Yami Sukehiro. Hence, she might currently be in the Royal Capital, wanting to help out her brother in the fight against Paladin Morgen. This could be the same reason why much of the fight between Yami Sukehiro and Morgen Faust hasn't been shown in the manga.

Thus, fans could quite likely see a reunion between Sukehiro and Ichika in one of the upcoming chapters. If that does happen, it is very likely that Ichika will want to apologize to Sukehiro for thinking of him to be the person responsible for her clan's death. Meanwhile, Sukehiro could still pretend as if he was the person who annihilated their clan. Nevertheless, one of the upcoming Black Clover spoilers could get quite emotional.

