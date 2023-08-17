Black Clover chapter 368 spoilers and raw scans: Asta and Yuno finally reunite as Yami suffers a great defeat

With the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 368 having come out, fans were left with a worrying piece of news. The manga is set to officially leave Weekly Shonen Jump and will resume serialization in Jump Giga magazine. The magazine is set to feature the climax of the Final Wizard King Arc.

The previous chapter saw The Witch Queen healing the Black Bulls, following which she was set to name Vanessa as her successor. However, Dorothy Unsworth hijacked the position for herself. After the Black Bulls were healed, Asta shared his Anti-Magic powers with the Black Bulls. As revealed by a flashback, the idea was suggested by the Hino Country Shogun Ryuya Ryudo.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover chapter 368 spoilers: Nacht and Ichika takeover Yami's fight against Morgen

As per the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 368, the manga chapter is set to be titled "From here on." With this, the manga may be hinting at a fresh start to the fight.

The manga spoilers begin with Yami's fight with Paladin Morgen. Morgen complimented Yami for becoming stronger. However, given that Morgen had a larger mission to complete, he could not keep focusing on the Black Bulls captain. Therefore, Morgen finally decided to use his other magic granted to him by Lucius Zogratis.

Paladin Morgen revealed his Dark Magic as he was now capable of using both Light and Dark magic at once. Thus, using his new power, he overwhelmed Yami and defeated him. As Morgen defeated Yami, he apologized to him for becoming the strongest magic knight alone. With this, he referred to their once-shared dream.

The focus of Black Clover chapter 368 then shifted to Yuno's fight with Lucius. While Marx was amazed by Yuno's capability to fight Lucius, he was still worried about the magic knight as he believed that he was at a disadvantage. If Yuno were to get hit, the Never-Never Land spell may come undone, which could be devastating for the Clover Kingdom.

As Lucius proceeded to put an end to the fight, the Raging Black Bull appeared with the Black Bulls. Immediately upon their arrival, Nacht and Ichika went to Yami's rescue as they faced off against Paladin Morgen.

As for Asta, he immediately cut into Yuno's fight with Lucius and saved Yuno. Asta taunted Yuno for looking like he was about to lose. However, Yuno was determined that he was going to win.

With this, both Asta and Yuno declared:

"I will defeat Lucius and become the Wizard King!!"

Nevertheless, Lucius seemed carefree as he carried a smug on his face.

Final thoughts on Black Clover chapter 368 spoilers

Black Clover chapter 368 spoilers saw Asta and Yuno teaming up with each other to fight Lucius. With this, it seemed evident that the manga is in its final stages. Elsewhere, Nacht and Ichika had teamed up with each other to face Morgen. Thus, fans can soon expect a reunion between Yami Sukehiro and his sister Ichika. Additionally, the manga's upcoming chapter may also feature other fights, such as Noelle vs Acier and Mereoleona vs Morris.

Unfortunately, Black Clover's next chapter will be released in December in Jump Giga magazine. The spoilers also revealed Yuki Tabata's final weekly comment that stated:

"Farewell, happy hell! I've been greatly indebted to everyone for your help!! Thank you very much!!"

Hopefully, fans will get details about the manga's release schedule in the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump.

