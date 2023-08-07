Black Clover chapter 368: Exact release date and time, where to read, and more

Black Clover chapter 368 is set to be released on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 12 am JST. With Asta having shared his anti-magic with the Black Bulls, fans cannot wait until the next chapter. The manga can be read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and Viz Media's Shonen Jump app.

The previous chapter saw The Witch Queen healing the Black Bulls using her remaining mana. Following that, Dorothy Unsworth was named the next Witch Queen. As for Asta, he used his Demon Dweller sword to share his anti-magic with his fellow Black Bull members.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

The Black Bulls may head to the capital in Black Clover chapter 368

Release date and time, where to read

The Black Bulls as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 368 will be released on Sunday, August 20, for most fans worldwide. However, for people in Japan, the chapter is set to be released on Monday, August 21, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming Black Clover chapter 368 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, August 20

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Sunday, August 20

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, August 20

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Sunday, August 20

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, August 20

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, August 20

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, August 20

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, August 21

Asta in the Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read Black Clover chapter 368 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump app. The former allows fans to read all the chapters of the manga series. However, readers can view a specific chapter only once.

Meanwhile, otakus can read the first and latest three chapters of a manga series on the Shonen Jump app as many times as they want.

Recap of Black Clover chapter 367

Vanessa and The Witch Queen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 367, titled Black Bond, saw Paladin Damnatio falling unconscious as Asta promised to rescue him later. That's when The Witch Queen healed the Black Bulls, following which she tried to name Vanessa as the next Witch Queen. However, Dorothy Unsworth hijacked the role for herself.

Following that, the chapter showed a flashback of Ryuya Ryudo suggesting Asta try and share his anti-magic with his friends. Asta decided to try this out as he shared his anti-magic with his friends using the Demon-Dweller sword. Having done that, the Black Bulls were set to head to the capital.

What to expect from Black Clover chapter 368?

The Black Bulls as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 368 will most likely see the Black Bulls and Ichika Yami head to the Clover Kingdom's capital. However, before that happens, there is a good chance that Asta will introduce Ichika Yami to the Black Bulls. With that, there is also the possibility of Ichika learning something about Yami Sukehiro's time in the Clover Kingdom.

Otherwise, there is a possibility that the upcoming chapter may focus on the events taking place in the Clover Kingdom. With that, fans may be able to witness Noelle vs Acier, Yami vs Morgen, or Yuno vs Lucius.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.