6 characters Black Clover fandom suspects of being Asta's Father

Since the start of Black Clover, one thing that had always left fans confused was the identities of Asta and Yuno's parents. While both of the latter's parents were later revealed in the series, the same wasn't the case for Asta's parents. Up till now, the series has only revealed his mother Licita, with his father's identity still a mystery.

Considering how Asta has no magic, his father's identity is a huge mystery for fans as they believe that he was an important figure in Black Clover's lore. Thus, here we have listed out some of the characters that fans believe could end up being revealed as Asta's father.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Dante Zogratis and 5 other characters Black Clover fandom suspects of being Asta's father

1) Astaroth

Asta as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Since Astaroth's first mention, fans have theorized that the devil has something to do with Asta. While the names of both characters being similar is a huge hint, many fans have also theorized how the devil's disappearance from the underworld has to have some relation to his possibly spent time with Asta's mother Licita.

Considering that Asta has no magic, it is very much likely that he was born like that due to his parent's unlikely union that saw a devil be affectionate towards a human. This could also be the reason why Licita wasn't afraid of Liebe when she first met him.

2) Lumiere Silvamillion Clover's descendant

Lumiere Silvamillion Clover as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Given how many fans were able to see some similarities between Naruto and Black Clover, several at first were convinced that the First Wizard King was in some way related to Asta.

Similar to how Minato had his face carved Hokage Rock and ended up being Naruto's father, Black Clover fans were convinced that Lumiere's statue which was located at the top of Licht's skull was a hint that he was related to Asta.

Moreover, fans couldn't deny the similarities between the two characters, hence believing that Asta was a descendant of Lumiere.

3) Licht's descendant

Licht and Tetia as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Considering how Yuno Grinberryall, when reincarnated as an Elf, took on the elf form of Licht's unborn son, many Black Clover fans theorized that Asta was also in the same boat.

However, considering how he did not get an Elf form, fans theorized that Licht, in fact, had two unborn sons. One of the sons was going to wound up being a strong mage, while the other would end up being a mage with no magic. This was due to the unlikely union of an Elf with a human. Given that the second son had no magic, the reincarnation magic may not have worked on him.

Nevertheless, given how Asta wound up using Licht's swords, fans believed that he might be in some way related to Licht, through some descendants.

4) Lucius Zogratis

Lucius Zogratis as seen in the anime (Image via Shueisha)

Lucius Zogratis, since his introduction, has been an enigmatic character, whose goals have been kind of questionable. While he dislikes devils and wants humans to prosper, he knows that devils have strong powers. Thus, he made it his goal to purify devil powers and give them to humans, making them paladins.

However, the manga is yet to reveal the reason behind the same. Considering how Lucius plotted to kill Lucifero, there is a good chance that Lucius was Licita's lover, and since her death has made it his goal to get rid of all devils. Given how his methods seem so twisted, there remains a huge possibility that his actions' root cause is something quite emotional.

5) Dante Zogratis

Dante Zogratis as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When the Dark Triad was first introduced to Black Clover, Vanica and Zenon got immediately paired up against Noelle Silva and Yuno Grinberryall. However, that was not the case for Dante and Asta as no such reason for a personal rivalry was revealed in the series. Thus, many fans theorized that the manga was yet to reveal the same.

When the series showed a glimpse of Dante Zogratis's past, it revealed how he slept with many women, leaving fans to wonder if Licita was one of those women. Hence, Black Clover fans created that connection between Asta and Dante.

6) Conrad Leto

Conrad Leto as seen in the movie (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While Conrad Leto has only appeared in Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, there were quite a few similarities between him and Asta, especially in the way they spoke. Hence, many fans were convinced that Conrad Leto should be in some way related to Asta.

Nevertheless, given that the character only appeared in the movie, the chances seem low. Moreover, the movie also revealed Conrad's wife Lovilia, and how he loved her. Thus, the chances of Conrad having fathered Asta with Licita remain slim to none.

