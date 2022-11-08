Black Clover: Why the Dark Triad may soon return, explained

With the reveal of Sister Lily’s presence in Hino Country at the end of Black Clover chapter 343, fans have gone wild, speculating about what may come next for the series. Although many are focused on the potential fight between Sister Lily and Asta, which may come in the next issue, there’s another small detail that a majority of fans seem to be honing in on.

Black Clover chapter 343’s final pages revealed not only Sister Lily’s presence in Hino Country but also that of two yet to be identified Paladins alongside her. While unconfirmed as of this article’s writing, many surmise that the Paladins are Heath Grice and either Revchi Salik or Rades Spirito, with all three previously being thought dead.

However, this apparent revival of at least Heath Grice (of which fans are nearly certain) has led to speculation on who else may be returning in upcoming issues.

Black Clover’s Dark Triad likely to be revived if Heath Grice theory confirmed in upcoming issues

With Black Clover chapter 343’s apparent revival of several thought-dead characters, fans have rushed to social media to share their speculations and thoughts. The think tank that is the series’ fandom has since concluded that one Paladin is most likely Heath Grice, seemingly suggesting that Lucius Zogratis has power over life and death itself.

If this ends up being true, then fans are likely to see some of the series’ most dangerous adversaries return in the form of the Dark Triad. First and foremost, their status as some of the most powerful characters seen in the series thus far would make them valuable assets for Lucius in the upcoming war.

There’s also the fact that these are Lucius’ own siblings, with all of them sharing the last name Zogratis. Even if there isn’t a true Zogratis “family,” and this is merely a name adopted by all four to show their unity with one another, it’s still symbolic of their bond.

Each of the Zogratis siblings’ Magic Attributes is also integral to creating and altering the human body, which is an established goal of Lucius’. These Magic Attributes are Zenon’s Bone Magic, Dante’s Body Magic, Vanica’s Blood Magic, and Lucius’ Soul Magic. A fan theory suggests that the four using their magic in combination could create bodies and creatures from nothingness.

This only adds further incentive for Lucius to revive the Dark Triad and further supports the likelihood of their return in future Black Clover issues. Although Lucius can likely create Paladins ad infinitum, he’d most likely prefer to use an army of disposable creatures made by him and the Dark Triad if he has that option.

Furthermore, the Zogratis siblings can probably create an even stronger Paladin seen in Black Clover thus far, thanks to their magic. If they’re able to alter every aspect of a Paladin that their magic covers, then they could create something akin to a super soldier amongst the Paladins. Although speculative, it’s far from unrealistic, considering what little fans currently know.

As a result, it seems incredibly likely that Black Clover will see this dangerous group of enemies return in the near future.

