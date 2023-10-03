Black Clover fans fear that Horikoshi is "dying with the weekly schedule" after My Hero Academia leaker throws shade

Black Clover and My Hero Academia had been two of the biggest competing manga series in the Weekly Shonen Jump for quite a few years. However, Yuki Tabata's manga ended up getting transferred to the Jump Giga magazine, causing the series to switch to a quarterly release.

The mangaka and the publication together decided to transfer the manga to Jump Giga to improve Tabata's working conditions. However, fans of the competing manga found the magazine transfer a reason to further ridicule the Black Clover series. This led to a war between the opposing fanbases that saw them comparing their mangaka's work and health conditions.

Black Clover and My Hero Academia fans argue over their mangaka's health and decision-making

Following Black Clover manga's switch to Jump Giga magazine, fans of the franchise were left disappointed as they would have to wait three months to read even a single chapter of the series. That said, they were also happy for mangaka Yuki Tabata, who prioritized his health over the series' completion through weekly serialization. This meant that the mangaka was trying to give fans an ending that would do justice to the series.

My Hero Academia fans did not see it that way and framed it as if Black Clover manga had gotten axed by Shueisha for its low-volume sales. There were some fans who were aware of Tabata's poor health. However, instead of showing sympathy toward the manga creator, they decided to mock him. A prominent instigator for the same was My Hero Academia manga leaker @RukasuMHA.

That's when Black Clover fans reminded My Hero Academia fans about their own mangaka's health. Kohei Horikoshi was having a tough time keeping up with the weekly serialization. This was very evident from the sudden breaks and manga chapters that were only 7-8 pages long.

Ideally, fans think that Kohei Horikoshi should also be transferring to Jump Giga for better working conditions. However, the mangaka seems adamant about pushing through with the weekly serialization.

That's when My Hero Academia fans came to Kohei Horikoshi's defense. While they knew that the mangaka needed a break, My Hero Academia was a much more popular series for Shueisha. Thus, there lies a possibility that the mangaka has no option to switch to another magazine due to pressure from the publication.

Additionally, many fans were certain that Kohei Horikoshi himself wanted to finish the manga in the Weekly Shonen Jump. As per them, unlike Yuki Tabata, who needed to prioritize his family, Kohei Horikoshi did not have any other priorities. Thus, he must have been working tirelessly on the manga through his own decision.

Just then fans pointed out that there was no need to mock either manga creator. While fans saw them as rivals and wanted to create a competing environment between the two, the two mangakas were actually friends. Both of them respected each other and at some point in time even lived close to each other.

While it is true that they could not meet each other, the two only wished good for one another. Their relationship seemed more than professional as Yuki Tabata also had a pet name for Kohei Horikoshi, i.e., Horipi.

Therefore, it did not make sense for Black Clover and My Hero Academia fans to mock each other's Mangaka despite knowing the fact that both were facing health problems. The only difference is that one decided to address and take action on it, while the other decided to push through.

