Although Black Clover manga has switched to a quarterly release format, the series' fans are still going strong as they do not fail at indulging themselves further into the series. This is especially evident from a recent win-loss record one fan created by going through the entire series.

With the win-loss percentage evident from the record, it would be fair to say that Noelle Silava is the most underrated character in the series. While the character hasn't been under the limelight for a while, her previous feats have edged her over other characters when it comes to fight-win percentage.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover: Noelle Silva's win percentage proves how strong she has become

One Black Clover fan on X (formerly Twitter) @__jae_bae__ posted win-loss records for the characters in the series. The post creator seemingly made the post after seeing a similar record for Jujutsu Kaisen characters.

As evident from the win-loss records, Noelle Silva has been part of 12 fights, out of which she won 10 and lost two fights. With that, the character has a high win percentage of 83.33%. To put things into perspective, the character with the second-highest win percentage is Yami Sukehiro, who has a win percentage of 72.73 in 11 fights.

This just proves that, despite her poor magic control at the beginning of the series, Noelle Silva has grown up to be a strong Magic Knight who is capable of defeating the toughest of foes. This is also evident from the fact that the character did manage to defeat Vanica and Megicula despite her previous defeat against them.

That said, several fans were doubtful about the win-loss records as they weren't sure who else Noelle lost against other than Vanica and Megicula. While some fans believed it was Mars, other fans believed that it was Vetto, Gadjah, or someone else.

The original post creator also acknowledged a mistake they made while creating the win-loss records. Mereoleona Vermillion was marked with defeats at the hands of the Elves. However, Rhya wasn't given a win for the same fight.

Therefore, there is a good chance that there are certain mistakes in the post. However, as far as the win percentage rankings go, the post looks mostly accurate.

One must also note that win percentages do not tell the whole story. While characters like Noelle and Yami are ranked quite high with less than thirteen fights, Asta has been ranked seventh due to his win percentage of 63.64%. However, one must remember that Asta has been part of over 40 fights in the series. Hence, his percentage is bound to be lower.

Meanwhile, characters like Nozel Silva and Vanica Zogratis have managed to get ranked above Asta despite having less than 10 fights in total. This proves that win percentages do not tell the whole story about a character but give an idea about their strength. With that, one can say with assurance that Noelle Silva is the most underrated character in Black Clover.