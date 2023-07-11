Top 8 anime from the Madhouse Studio

Madhouse Studios is a prominent Japanese animation studio located in Nakano City, Tokyo. It is widely recognized as one of the leading forces in the anime industry. The studio was established in 1972 by a group of former Mushi animators, including Masao Maruyama, Osamu Dezaki, Rintarou, and Yoshiaki Kawajiri.

Madhouse Studios achieved one of its initial successes in 1997 with the release of Perfect Blue. Following the success of Perfect Blue, Madhouse continued to thrive in the 2000s and 2010s with a string of acclaimed anime titles. These include beloved classics such as Hunter X Hunter, Monster, Death Note, Nana, and many others.

This article includes some of the best anime from Madhouse Studios.

Disclaimer: These anime are ranked according to their IMDb ratings. This article might contain spoilers for the respective anime.

1) Hunter X Hunter

Gon Freecss and Killua are the main characters of Hunter X Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

Hunter X Hunter, the 2011 anime produced by Madhouse Studios, is one of the studio's greatest hits. The anime has an IMDb rating of 9.

The anime is based on a manga written by Yoshihiro Togashi. Hunter X Hunter takes one into a world of hunters. Hunters are skilled individuals who specialize in discovering and locating rare species of animals and treasures and hunting down criminals.

Gon Freecss serves as the protagonist in the anime. Upon learning about his father's existence, Gon embarks on a quest to pursue a career as a professional hunter.

2) Death Note

Light Yagami is the main protagonist of Death Note (Image via Madhouse)

Death Note aired from December 2006 to June 2007. It has an IMDb rating of 8.9 stars.

The main character of this anime is a smart, principled student who despises crooks. After discovering the Death Note, he begins to use it to carry out what he sees as acts of justice against criminals. His false sense of justice and subsequent God complex consumes him.

3) Monster

Johan Liebert is the main antagonist of Monster (Image via Sportskeeda)

Monster is a psychological thriller anime that aired in 2004. The series consists of 74 episodes and is known for its realistic scenarios, exceptional writing, incredible supporting cast, and compelling villain. Monster has received a rating of 8.7 stars on IMDb, making it one of the highly acclaimed works by Madhouse Studios.

The main character of this anime is Dr. Kenzo Tenma, a Japanese neurosurgeon who works in Germany. Prior to meeting Johan Liebert, the young neurosurgeon was on a promising trajectory toward becoming one of the most accomplished professionals in the country.

Tenma rescued a little boy named Johan from a dire predicament. However, the patient has now transformed into a notorious criminal and is determined to make Tenma's life a living nightmare. As a result, Tenma realizes that saving the patient was the biggest mistake he has ever made.

4) Hajime No Ippo

Hajime No Ippo (Image via Madhouse)

Hajime no Ippo is a boxing-based anime that originally ran from October 4, 2000, to March 27, 2002. The series has an IMDb rating of 8.8 stars.

Ippo Makunouchi is an ordinary teenager who does school and at the same time has to help his mother to run the family business. Due to being occupied with work for most of his time, Ippo could not make many friends and was often picked on by the school bullies.

The protagonist of the show's life takes a turn after he is saved by a boxer named Takamura. He is motivated by Takamura and decides to enter the boxing world.

5) Parasyte: The Maxim

Izumi Shinichi is the main protagonist in Parasyte: the maxim (Image via Sportskeeda)

Parasyte is a science fiction horror anime that aired from October 9, 2014, to March 26, 2015. It is 24 episodes long anime with an IMDb rating of 8.3.

The anime features Shinichi, a teenager whose right hand has been taken over by a parasite, which he names Migi. Shinichi gains superhuman strength, thanks to Migi.

Similar to Migi, numerous other parasitic creatures have infiltrated Earth. The anime depicts the ongoing battle between Shinichi and Migi as they fight against parasitic creatures in order to protect themselves and Shinichi's loved ones.

6) Death Parade

Death Parade has an IMDb rating of 7.9 (Image via Crunchyroll)

Death Parade is psychological thriller anime with a unique plot. This anime aired from January 9, 2015, to March 27, 2015. The 12-episode anime has an IMDb rating of 7.9.

The setting of the story takes place in a bar that exudes an air of mystery. Within this establishment, individuals are compelled to participate in a sequence of life-or-death games, where the stakes involve the very essence of their souls. The games are overseen by bartenders who act as impartial judges. The series features a central character named Decim, who works as a bartender at the Quindecim bar with his partner.

The story shows how Decim develops some human emotions after the experiences he gains by the end of the series. The series also features a cameo of certain somebody from another anime produced by Madhouse.

7) One Punch Man

Saitama is one of the strongest characters ever. (Image via Sportskeeda)

One Punch Man is an action comedy anime that has a protagonist who can beat the hell out of any villain that comes his way with a single punch.

The plot revolves around Saitama, an ordinary man looking for a job and stuff. But a specific incident motivates him to work out, become powerful and be a hero. In his journey of becoming a superhero, he finds a companion, or rather an apprentice, a cyborg called Genos. The anime follows Saitama and Genos as they become active members of the Hero Association.

One Punch Man has an IMDb rating of 8.7 stars.

8) Perfect Blue

Perfect Blue (Image via Madhouse)

Perfect Blue is one of the first big hits from the Madhouse Studios. The movie is exceptionally well-crafted, serving as a source of inspiration for numerous other filmmakers. Released in 1998, this movie remains one of the finest works produced by Madhouse Studios.

Perfect Blue has an IMDb rating of 8 stars.

The story centers on Mima, a renowned pop singer. Due to unforeseen circumstances, she is compelled to leave her pursuit of music and is advised to consider pursuing acting instead. Afterward, Mima no longer feels the same. She constantly feels like she is being stalked.

The movie depicts the journey of Mima as she gradually becomes consumed by paranoia and delusions.

