The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses manga: Where to read, plot, anime adaptation, and more

Recently, the anime adaptation of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses manga has become quite popular among fans of high school rom-com. The anime adaptation of Koume Fujichika's manga premiered on July 4, 2023. Since then, many fans have been following this wholesome and lovable show.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses presents its fans with memorable and kawaii characters. The central characters, Kaede Komura and Ai Mie, are the highlights of this show with their unique chemistry and charm. Ai Mie and her absent-mindedness is the focal point of this show, around which the plot revolves.

Koume Fujichika's rom-com has earned praise for retaining the essence of rom-com while exploring a unique dimension to present the chemistry of Ai and Kaede.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses manga has received its anime adaptation

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses manga: Where to read & Plot

Geo @GeoReadsManga The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses https://t.co/Gw5TNyf0bh

Koume Fujichika's rom-com manga that exudes cuteness was first published on her Twitter account in 2018. After that, it began to be serialized under Square Enix's Magazine named 'Monthly Gangan Joker' in November 2018. As of this article's writing, ten Tankobon volumes have been collected, with the 11th to be released on July 22, 2023.

One hundred chapters of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses have been published so far. Global readers can digitally read Koume Fujichika's rom-com manga in English on Comikey Media.

Ai Mie, as seen in The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses (Image via GoHands)

The anime's plot revolves around two central characters, Ai Mie and Kaede Komura. Set against a typical high school setting, these two classmates develop a unique chemistry. Ai Mie's deskmate, Kaede Komura, can't help but have fixated attention on Ai. Charmed by her cuteness, all he ever wished was to be looked at the same way by Ai Mie's beautiful eyes beneath her lovely glasses.

However, one day, Kaede noticed something was wrong with Ai's face. She was seen to be squinting, and her glasses were missing. Despite that, Kaede still found her immensely cute and charming.

Kaede Komura, as seen in The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses anime (Image via GoHands)

Ai Mie is an absentminded girl who always forgets her glasses, despite having terrible eyesight. As a result, she faces difficulty throughout her days in school. Thankfully she has Kaede, who is always there to help her out. Gradually, she starts to rely on him more and more. As a result, Kaede develops feelings for Ai even more than he did before.

It's a sweet rom-com that has slice-of-life flavor embedded. Apart from the central characters Ai and Kaede, the manga also features their classmates, Ren Azuma, Narumi Someya, Tomo Yasaka, Asuka Kawato, and more.

The anime adaptation of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses manga premiered on July 4, 2023

The sweet romance between Ai and Kaede is brought alive in the anime version. The anime adaptation of Koume Fujichika's manga, The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses, was released on July 4, 2023, on several Japanese local channels, such as Tokyo MX.

Produced by GoHands Studios under the chief direction of Susumu Kudou and the direction of Katsumasa Yokomine, the anime adaptation of this rom-com manga captured the essence of Koume-San's manga. The central characters, Ai Mie and Kaede, are voiced by Shion Wakayama and Masahiro Ito, respectively.

The anime version of the manga is available to stream on Crunchyroll. Fans can also stream the episodes on Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel. So far, two episodes have been released, with the third scheduled to release on July 18, 2023.

Be sure to keep up with more manga and anime updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes