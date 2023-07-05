Does 'The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses' anime have a manga? Explained

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses anime is one of the most anticipated titles on the Anime Summer List 2023. Following the premiere of the first episode on July 4, 2023, viewers of the anime series have been looking for ways to learn more about it. The anime has 13 episodes listed, but many fans are curious whether it has a manga or not.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses does have a manga.

In the manga, the story revolves around Ai Mie and Kaede Komura. According to the plot, Kaede is always fixated on Ai and is drawn to her cute charms. All he wants is for her to look at him and take notice. The story is replete with romance and slice-of-life elements, making it an enjoyable watch for viewers.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses anime's manga can be read at the official Square Enix website

Anime News And Facts @AniNewsAndFacts The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses is listed with 13 Episodes. The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses is listed with 13 Episodes. https://t.co/YOQB0AJFwf

The anime series The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses is based on the Japanese manga series of the same name, which is written and illustrated by Koume Fujichika. The manga series debuted in April 2018 on Fujichika's official Twitter account, before beginning its serialization in Square Enix's Monthly Gangan Joker magazine in November of the same year.

As of February 2023, 10 tankobon volumes of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses had been published, totaling 100 chapters. It is still ongoing, providing enough material for the fandom to read. Additionally, despite not having received any significant accolades, the series has amassed a devoted fan base over the course of its five-year run.

Fans who want to read the manga can do so by visiting the official Square Enix website, or Comikey, where the English translation is available. However, only 81 chapters are available in English. Fans can also purchase individual volumes from Amazon, Rakuten Japan, Barnes and Noble, Amazon Kindle, ebook Japan, and other retailers.

A plot overview of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses

V @ValidsNation 1st ep of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses 8.5/10 I like the unique animations 1st ep of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses 8.5/10 I like the unique animations https://t.co/h1x34n4zQS

The story's main character is Kaede Komura, who has feelings for Ai Mie, but is unable to express them. However, after only a few days of getting to know Ai, Kaede notices that something is off about her: She squints her eyes and has a habit of forgetting her glasses. Kaede, however, continues to finds her adorable.

Whenever Ai forgets her glasses, she has difficulty getting through her school day due to poor vision. However, Kaede helps her and takes care of her when she shows up at school without her glasses. As a result, as Ai comes to rely on him, Kaede's feelings for her deepen. Whether or not his feelings are reciprocated remains to be seen.

Koume Fujichika's The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses manga is being translated into English by Comikey, which provides the following plot synopsis:

"Kaede Komura has a huge crush on his seat partner, Mie-san. She, however, has terrible eyesight, and tends to either forget or break her glasses! Komura-kun offers her a helping hand, and as they grow closer, their feelings for each other grow too."

Final thoughts

The popular new romance-comedy The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses anime, which is a part of the Summer 2023 anime series catalogue, has received praise from both viewers and critics for its plot and distinctive animation.

In addition, anime fans can take comfort in the fact that the manga for the anime exists, meaning there is a possibility for future installments of the show. The manga provides a special platform for fans to delve deeper into the characters and the thought-provoking themes.

Stay tuned for more The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses and other anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

