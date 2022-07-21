Top 8 iconic anime characters with glasses

Anime characters with glasses tend to be extremely smart, but that's not always their most defining characteristic. Like any other character, they can be charming, hilarious, tough, or have any other interesting personality trait that makes them easy to love whenever they're on-screen. This list will focus on any character who visibly wears glasses, regardless of the type they're wearing.

Eyewear is quite prevalent in the real world, so it's not surprising that many anime characters also use it. A person doesn't have to wear glasses all the time to be on this list, but the item has to be something they've worn for longer than a cutaway gag.

Amazing anime characters who wore glasses, including Hange Zoë

8) Ursula Callistis (Little Witch Academia)

Ursula holding the Shiny Rod (Image via Trigger)

Starting off this list is Ursula Callistis. Some Little Witch Academia fans would know her as Shiny Chariot, who has a significantly different aesthetic than Ursula. However, she changed up her look due to the pressure of trying to please the masses with her magical performances.

Her role in Little Witch Academia is to be Akko's mentor. It might seem simple at first glance, but things become far more interesting when viewers discover that Ursula is the reason that Akko has no magical talent. That reason was tied to a Shiny Chariot show Akko visited in her youth, where her magical energy was drained for the sake of a performance.

7) Hange Zoë (Attack on Titan)

Before Hange needed an eyepatch (Image via Wit Studio)

This non-binary character is a prime example of somebody who rocks glasses in anime. Practically everybody knows what Attack on Titan is, so there is a good chance that they're familiar with who Hange is. They are very interested in studying Titans and have consistently had some sort of eyewear on their face.

It didn't matter that their left eye was injured; Hange just wore an eyepatch under their usual glasses. Their dedication to protecting the general populace is admirable, especially since they survive till the series' end.

6) Tenya Iida (My Hero Academia)

A serious Iida (Image via Bones)

Many anime fans absolutely adore My Hero Academia for one reason or another. One of the show's characters is Tenya Iida, who notably has glasses on him nearly all the time. He is a friend of the main protagonist and is known for being serious and intelligent, befitting the usual stereotype for anime characters with glasses.

Iida is fairly important to My Hero Academia as far as secondary students go, making him an iconic character that many anime fans can recognize. He also possesses a Quirk that makes some parts of his body act like an engine, thus propelling him quickly to wherever he wants to go.

5) Kamina (Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann)

Kamina wearing his signature shades (Image via Gainax)

The charismatic Kamina is a beloved anime character with an iconic pair of red shades. That accessory still counts as glasses, making him eligible for this sort of list. He's a fun leader to watch in Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann for the small duration of time he's around, and his death shook many fans of the character.

Kamina exudes confidence that one wouldn't normally find in other anime characters known for wearing glasses. Sure, they're technically shades, but his personality makes him endearing to watch regardless of what he's wearing.

4) Donquixote Doflamingo (One Piece)

Donquixote Doflamingo also has red shades like the previous entry. However, his personality is far more wicked compared to Kamina's. He's confident to the point of arrogance and was the main antagonist of the Dressrosa Arc. Luffy obviously beat him in the end, but Doflamingo's tragic backstory and better writing compared to other One Piece villains have made him a fan favorite within the series.

Oda even jokingly drew him taking off his shades in an SBS, only for readers to find out that he has another pair underneath it. He might not have done much since his defeat, but he's left quite an impression on One Piece fans.

3) Kei Tsukishima (Haikyuu)

Karasuno's best middle blocker (Image via Production I.G)

Although some people might have disliked Tsukishima when he first showed up, he's still one of the most recognizable characters in Haikyuu. Tsukishima got some arcs to further flesh out his character, and his relationship with Yamaguchi also paints him in a positive light.

As for his personality and role, Tsukishima is a snarky and amazing middle blocker that has regularly saved Karasuno High from some significant losses. He's one of the more important Karasuno players, and his somewhat antagonistic personality makes him more interesting compared to his more relaxed teammates.

2) Sōsuke Aizen (Bleach)

Back when he did have glasses (Image via Pierrot)

Although Aizen is not always seen with glasses on, there's no doubt that he's a highly memorable character within his own anime. Even if his glasses aren't a core part of his appearance once he leaves for Hueco Mundo, it's still something that Bleach fans could remember as a part of his early design.

He's one of the most noteworthy characters in the series, especially since his betrayal was unexpected, and his moment of stopping Ichigo's song from playing was also awesome. Besides that, Bleach is one of the most noteworthy anime out there, so having a character from that series on this list is well deserved.

1) Kusuo Saiki (The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.)

A psychic who uses his powers for good in a comedy series is an amusing premise. Honestly, Kusuo Saiki is just such a joy to watch in his own anime, particularly because he's a classic example of a snarky protagonist done right. He's relatable to people who don't want to put up with certain social situations, yet life keeps throwing these predicaments towards him.

Plus, his green glasses are actually significant. If he looks at somebody without them, they turn into a statue, similar to Medusa's powers in Greek mythology. Glasses are usually associated with nerds and look geeky, so it's a bit refreshing to see more style here.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

