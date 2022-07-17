8 of the most awesome anime characters with brown hair

Brown is one of the most common hair colors in the entire world, so it shouldn't come across as a surprise that there is no shortage of iconic brown-haired anime characters. As long as their hair color is distinctively brown, that character can end up on this list.

The following list won't be ranked in any particular order. However, most of these brown-haired characters should be familiar to the average anime fan. In some cases, they're known for being extremely popular, to the point where they're what an individual will think about when it comes to characters with brown hair.

8 noteworthy anime characters who have brown hair, including Atsuko Kagari

1) Seto Kaiba (Yu-Gi-Oh!)

One of the best duelists around (Image via Gallop)

Most Yu-Gi-Oh fans will recognize that Seto Kaiba has brown hair. Technically, his anime debut gave him green hair, but the first season of Yu-Gi-Oh was quickly overshadowed by the far better-known Yugioh! Duel Monsters. Nonetheless, it's hard to forget a rich and arrogant character like Seto Kaiba.

He was Yugi's main rival and was known as an entertaining anti-hero who occasionally joined forces with Yugi and company. Kaiba doesn't pretend to be friendly, so it's refreshing to see somebody who speaks their mind. Plus, he can be witty at times, like when he called Joey a "third rate duelist with a fourth rate deck."

2) Raphtalia (The Rising of the Shield Hero)

Her hair color is a mix of orange and brown (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The Shield Hero had it rough at the start of his own anime, so it was refreshing to see a character like Raphtalia. She's good toward Naofumi, and likewise, he's very nice to her, despite her predicament as a slave. Anime fans who love characters who stay sweet regardless of their tragic past will likely love Raphtalia.

For some The Rising of the Shield Hero fans, Raphtalia is the main reason to watch the anime or read the manga. Her hair color ranges from brown to orange, depending on the medium.

3) Ochako Uraraka (My Hero Academia)

She's definitely one of the more well-known brown-haired anime characters (Image via Bones)

Although My Hero Academia has drawn some criticism in the past regarding how they treat women compared to men, it's still a series with many fun female characters. The most important classmate from U.A. is Ochako Uraraka, who is also known as Uravity.

She's Deku's main love interest and receives more screentime than most other female characters in the anime. Her reason for being a hero is simple: She wants money. However, she isn't a stereotypically greedy character by any means. Instead, she's a laid-back character who is often involved in some comedic moments within the series.

There also aren't any other brown-haired characters in My Hero Academia as relevant as her, so she's a good choice to represent such a popular series as well.

4) Atsuko Kagari (Little Witch Academia)

It can be refreshing to see an inspirational anime featuring a female protagonist. In this case, Atsuko Kagari, better known as Akko, is an aspiring witch who seemingly has no magical talent whatsoever. However, she's determined to keep trying and eventually succeeds in this lighthearted series.

Cheerful characters who don't give up are easy to root for, and it also helps that she's a leader who helps her friends whenever necessary. It's also not at all difficult to identify with somebody who has a dream and is constantly put down by others around them.

5) Light Yagami (Death Note)

A bit divisive, yet still a very popular character (Image via Madhouse)

Main protagonists don't always have to be good. Light Yagami is a character corrupted by the powers of the Death Note and is often known for his arrogance and desire to achieve justice by any means necessary. He starts off by getting rid of villains through the book's powers, but the situation eventually escalates to the point where he gets rid of law enforcement.

Some anime fans love this brown-haired protagonist, while others find him to be unsympathetic. Either way, there is no denying that he's one of anime's most notorious brown-haired characters.

6) Tōru Oikawa (Haikyū!!)

It's the least brown out of this listicle, but many anime fans still consider it brown (Image via Production I.G)

Not every popular character with brown hair is a protagonist. In Tōru Oikawa's, he's just an important character that shows up in a few arcs within Haikyū!!. He's historically always been popular throughout the series' several official popularity polls, even if some fans never forgave him for trying to hit Kageyama unprovoked.

Nonetheless, some anime fans love complex characters. Yes, what he tried to do to Kageyama was unjust, yet some people could relate to his jealousy. It's also easy to empathize with a guy who tries his best but comes up short for one reason or another, even if they're one of the best setters around.

7) Megumin (KonoSuba)

It's a darker shade of brown, but it still counts (Image via J.C. Staff)

An explosive Chūnibyō is easy to like, even if there are times when Megumin is childish and a bit cowardly. She's also the personification of a one-trick pony taken to the extreme. Megumin only has one niche on her team: casting a gigantic explosion. It's a bit of a meme, and her character, past that, is also quite amusing.

She's largely a comic-relief character, although some anime fans love her for her portrayal in the light novels. Though not everybody has read those light novels, she's arguably a much better character there than in the show due to getting more character development.

8) Sōsuke Aizen (Bleach)

Some anime fans adore antagonists. Aizen is a highly intelligent and manipulative person who is best known for betraying Soul Society, with Bleach fans also fondly remembering the time he stopped Ichigo's theme while it was playing with just a gesture of his finger. He can be a cliche villain to some viewers, but there are plenty of Bleach fans who find him well-written and interesting to see.

After being imprisoned and then fighting Yhwach, Aizen's last moments in the manga saw him being imprisoned once again; however, this time, he recalls Yhwach's final words and fear of death. It might be a bit anti-climatic for such a fan-favorite character, yet his unforeseen betrayal and brilliant mind made him a very memorable personality.

