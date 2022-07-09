Why did Aizen fake his death in Bleach?

Bleach's major antagonist in the first half, Sosuke Aizen, is one of the most beloved villains in the anime universe. Aizen started working on his master plan at a very young age, years before joining the Gotei 13 in Bleach; he wanted to break the barrier between Hollow and Soul Reapers and even redirected his research on creating Hogyoku even before Kisuke Urahara.

Aizen’s Hogyoku was incomplete, so he merged his creation with Kisuke Urahara’s Hogyoku, making it the perfect Hogyoku capable enough to make hybrid Arrancars. However, he knew the perfect Hogyoku was hidden within Rukia Kuchiki. Many Bleach fans speculated that Aizen could have easily obtained the Hogyoku from Rukia, but why would he fake his own death?

Exploring the reason behind Aizen’s fake death in Bleach

There is no official explanation regarding this event from the creator of Bleach, Tite Kubo because Aizen’s actions were pretty apparent. That said, fans might have missed some crucial moments. Aizen employed his plan of betraying the Soul Society as soon as he learned that Rukia was carrying the Hogyoku within her soul. Prior to faking his death, Aizen killed all the members of Chamber 46 in cold blood.

Eliminating the entire Chamber 46 granted Aizen the power to take decisions for Soul society from the shadows by creating body doubles using his Zanpakutou, Kyouka Suigetsu. With this, he accomplished moving the execution date of Rukia Kuchiki and made sure she’d be burned by the destroying flames on Sokyoku Hill specifically.

Moreover, no one would suspect Aizen, as he would be dead already. Being present in the trial and disappearing for a few moments would possibly make him one of the primary suspects of the killings and would eventually ruin his plans. Everything, including the massacre of Chamber 46 members, was carried out accordingly, just as Aizen had envisaged.

As the Central 46 Chambers Compound is situated underground in a highly restricted area in the Seireitei, it was the perfect place to hide and plan out his next moves with no one’s interruption. After an internal conflict erupted within Soul Society, Aizen appeared in front of Renji and Ichigo and defeated both of them to get Rukia.

Although Komamaru tried to restrain Aizen’s movement by using Hado 90: Kurohitsugi, the latter escaped without any effort due to his mastery over Kido spells. Aizen possesses extensive knowledge of Kido Spell, which could even rival the likes of Tessai Tsukabishi, Kisuke Urahara, or even the Captain Commander of Gotei 13 Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto.

Using a unique device created by Urahara himself, Aizen extracted Hogyoku from Rukia's soul. Later, all the Shinigami present within the Soul society tried to stop Aizen, but he managed to escape along with Gin and Tosen after a portal with Gillian opened at Sokyoku Hill out of the blue.

Aizen wanted the Hogyoku to make hybrid Arrancars, giving the Hollows enough power to break their masks so that they’d gain Soul Reaper powers. Although Aizen assimilated enough power to go up against multiple captain-level shinigami, it wasn’t enough to create the Oken, which would open the doors to the Soul King’s palace.

If it wasn’t for the Shinigamis, Aizen would have succeeded in his plans by killing the Soul King and taking his throne for himself, so he could rule the human world, Soul Society, and Hueco Mundo.

