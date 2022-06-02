8 of the best anime characters with blue hair

Anime has all sorts of ridiculous hairstyles and colors. Some great characters adorn a head full of blue hair. Blue is one of the most popular colors globally.

According to color psychology, it's also a color associated with:

Calmness

Stability

Trust

Confidence

Of course, there are many shades of blue to consider when making a list like this, so readers should keep that in mind. Anything from cyan to periwinkle would be eligible.

8 best anime characters with blue hair

1) Botan (YuYu Hakusho)

This scene has her telling Yusuke that he died for nothing (Image via Pierrot)

In the manga, she has yellow hair. However, the anime version of Botan has sky blue hair. She's much prettier than how Grim Reapers are usually portrayed. While also being a fun character, she is seen telling Yusuke how his death "was a complete and utter waste," much to his chagrin.

She's also the one who gives him an offer to be resurrected, which hands the show's protagonist a second chance at life. It's charming to see her in Japanese clothes while also having a British accent in the dub.

2) Cú Chulainn (Fate/stay night)

Some fans would know him as Lancer (Image via Lerche)

The Fate series has several different anime adaptations, with Fate/stay night being the first one in the series. Cú Chulainn was the Lancer with blue hair, using the same design in the popular mobile game Fate/Grand Order. This series often refers to mythological characters with the same name, and it's no different with Cú Chulainn for some of his lore.

What's different about this Cú Chulainn and the mythological one is that he's involved in a Holy Grail War and is forced to work under Kirei Kotomine. Cú Chulainn eventually disobeys Kirei and tries to allow Shirō and Saber to escape, which costs him his life at Gilgamesh’s hands.

3) Makoto Yuki (Persona 3 Movies)

Makoto hugging Aigis before his eventual death (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Persona 3 was a video game long before it had an anime adaptation, yet the anime influences were always apparent in this series. Makoto Yuki was the main protagonist of the game, which unsurprisingly made him the main protagonist of several of the game's films.

He's not a silent protagonist in the movies, where he's stoic and largely apathetic. This blue-haired protagonist isn't one who initially lives with a will to live or die and only joined SEES at first because he had no reason to refuse Shuji's offer. His safety is of the least concern to him, which shouldn't make it surprising that he sacrificed his life to save the world by becoming the Great Seal.

4) Kamina (Gurren Lagann)

An example of him wearing his signature shades (Image via Gainax)

The passionate and charismatic Kamina is a much more interesting character compared to the main protagonist, Simon. Most anime fans will likely remember this dude partly due to his stylish triangular shades and spiky blue hair. He dies early on in Gurren Lagann, making him a prime example of a memorable character who dies early, yet has a profound impact on the show's events.

Some fans of the show will also remember his iconic kissing scene with Yoko and how he couldn't fulfill his promise due to his untimely demise. He was funny at times while also being a character that's just easy to love based on his confidence alone.

5) Bulma (Dragon Ball)

One of Bulma's many looks (Image via Toei Animation)

As one of the most consistently featured women throughout the Dragon Ball series, it's safe to say that Bulma is one of the most recognizable characters with blue hair in all of anime history. Her hair color has changed a bit depending on which version of the show a person watches, ranging from blue-green to cyan to even purple.

Bulma largely served as fanservice in the early days of the Dragon Ball anime while being known for her brilliant inventions as the series progressed. She would eventually marry Vegeta and become the mother of Trunks (who also has blue hair, depending on the medium).

6) Teruhashi Kokomi (The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.)

She almost always has that yellow glow around her (Image via J.C. Staff)

In the universe of The Disastrous Life of Saiki K., Teruhashi Kokomi is a perfect girl that everybody openly idolizes. However, she isn't a Mary Sue by any means, as she's not "perfect," she's just too beautiful for those around her. It's a silly gimmick, but it also leads to some of the more funny moments in this comedy anime.

There is also something amusing about her trying to impress the one guy (Saiki Kusuo) that isn't openly smitten with her. The in-universe reason for characters in this series having wildly different hair colors than usual due to Kusuo using his psychic powers to make it that way is also pretty amusing (hence Teruhashi having dark blue hair).

7) James (Pokemon)

His hair color is a mix of blue and violet, with some shades being more prominent in some episodes than others (Image via OLM Inc.)

The main members of Team Rocket are all lovable in their own right, but James is easily the most likable of the three. He's a flamboyant bottle cap collector who often gets hurt by his Pokemon's affection while also delivering some of the best jokes in the series. It's impossible to hate him, and his prominence in the most popular media franchise's TV show ensures that practically every anime fan is at least aware of him.

His blue hair is technically periwinkle, which is blue with shades of purple mixed in it.

8) Rei Ayanami (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

Rei, in her usual outfit (Image via Gainax)

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a critically acclaimed anime with a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It was only 26 episodes long, yet it was a mecha anime series that left its mark on the industry, with Rei Ayanami being one of the most recognizable characters on the show.

She's a mysterious yet shy girl who is a clone of Shinji's mom (there are some Freudian concepts in the show), easily recognizable by her very light blue hair. She also popularized Moes, which has become a staple in the industry (for better or worse).

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion.

