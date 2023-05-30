Anime has always been a fascinating medium that explores a wide range of characters and their unique traits. There are several anime where the main character is called a nerd. This is a very common archetype in the world of anime as nerds are often depicted as intelligent, socially awkward individuals with a deep passion for a particular subject.

Nerdy protagonists bring a distinct flavor to these narratives, enriching the plot and contributing to the overall charm of the series. Nerdy characters frequently find their way into anime narratives. Their characterization provides a refreshing departure from conventional protagonists. From heartfelt stories to action-packed adventures, these anime showcase the diversity and charm of nerdy protagonists.

10 anime where the main character is called a nerd

1) The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya

Anime where the main character is called a nerd: Kyon from The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya (image via Kyoto Animation)

The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya follows Kyon, a high school student who encounters Haruhi, a girl with the power to reshape reality.

Kyon, known for his sarcastic and cynical nature, is often called a nerd by his classmates due to his interest in supernatural and unexplained phenomena. Despite his reluctance, Kyon finds himself entangled in Haruhi's world of mysteries and extraordinary occurrences.

As the series progresses, Kyon's intellect and passion prove invaluable in solving the mysteries surrounding Haruhi. His "nerdy" qualities, which once made him an outcast, become his greatest strength.

2) My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU

Anime where the main character is called a nerd: Hikigaya Hachiman in the anime (image via Funimation)

Hikigaya Hachiman, the protagonist of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, is a self-proclaimed loner and social outcast. Due to his cynical outlook on life and his preference for solitude, Hachiman is labeled as a nerd by his peers. His sharp intellect and astute observations often isolate him further from his classmates.

However, things take an unexpected turn when he is forced to join the Service Club, a group dedicated to helping others. Despite his initial reluctance, Hachiman's unique perspective and unconventional problem-solving methods prove invaluable in assisting his fellow students. Through his journey, Hachiman challenges societal norms and ultimately learns the value of genuine connections.

3) No Game No Life

Anime where the main character is called a nerd: Sora and Shiro in the anime (image via Madhouse)

In the fantasy world of No Game No Life, siblings Sora and Shiro are notorious online gamers known as "Blank." Their exceptional gaming skills and encyclopedic knowledge of various game genres have earned them the reputation of nerds.

Transported to a world where everything is determined by games, Sora and Shiro's nerdy abilities become their greatest asset. As they set out to conquer the realm and challenge the god-like Tet, their strategic thinking, problem-solving prowess, and intellect pave the way for their rise to power. No Game No Life showcases the brilliance of nerdy protagonists who thrive in the realm of games.

4) Attack on Titan

Anime where the main character is called a nerd: Erin Yeager in Attack on Titan (image via Wit Studio)

Eren Yeager, the main protagonist of Attack on Titan, is initially depicted as a hot-headed and impulsive character.

Eren's relentless pursuit to eliminate the giant humanoid creatures known as Titans often earns him the label of a nerd by his comrades. His unwavering determination to join the military and fight against the Titans is seen as eccentric by many.

However, as the story progresses and the secrets of the Titans and their origin unfold, Eren's knowledge and unyielding resolve become crucial in uncovering the truth and defending humanity. Eren's transformation from a seemingly ordinary "nerdy" individual to a key player in humanity's survival forms a compelling narrative in Attack on Titan.

5) Steins;Gate

Anime where the main character is called a nerd: Rintarou Okabe in the anime (image via studio White Fox)

Rintarou Okabe, a self-proclaimed mad scientist, is the central character in Steins;Gate.

Okabe's eccentric behavior and his fascination with time travel make him the subject of ridicule and mockery. His constant ramblings about conspiracy theories and his invention, the "Phone Microwave," further solidify his "nerdy" reputation.

However, when Okabe discovers the ability to send messages to the past, he inadvertently plunges himself and his friends into a world of danger and conspiracies. As the story unfolds, Okabe's intellect and passion for unraveling the mysteries of time travel become the driving force behind their survival.

Steins;Gate showcases the journey of a "nerdy" scientist who becomes entangled in a thrilling and complex web of time manipulation. A perfect addition to the list of anime where the main character is called a nerd.

6) The Irregular at Magic High School

Anime where the main character is called a nerd: Tatsuya Shiba in the anime (image via Madhouse)

In the magical world of The Irregular at Magic High School, Tatsuya Shiba is an enigmatic character who possesses incredible magical abilities.

Due to his emotionless demeanor and analytical approach to magic, Tatsuya is often considered an outsider and labeled as a nerd. Despite the prejudice against him, Tatsuya's unrivaled magical skills and strategic thinking elevate him to a position of power within the magical community.

As he navigates the political intrigue and battles against various adversaries, Tatsuya's nerdiness proves to be his greatest strength. This enables him to overcome formidable challenges and protect those he cares about. A great to the list of anime where the main character is called a nerd.

7) Mob Psycho 100

Anime where the main character is called a nerd: Mob from the anime (image via TV Tokyo)

Shigeo Kageyama, also known as Mob, is the protagonist of Mob Psycho 100.

Mob appears to be an ordinary and unassuming middle school student, but he possesses extraordinary psychic powers. His introverted nature, coupled with his overwhelming psychic abilities, leads to him being labeled as a nerd.

Mob's journey revolves around learning to control and understand his powers while navigating the challenges of adolescence. As the series progresses, Mob's compassion, selflessness, and unwavering dedication to doing what is right demonstrate that being a "nerd" is just one aspect of his multifaceted personality.

8) Log Horizon

Anime where the main character is called a nerd: Shiroe in the anime (image via Satelight Studios)

In the virtual reality MMORPG world of Log Horizon, Shiroe is a socially awkward and highly intelligent strategist. His strategic thinking and encyclopedic knowledge of the game make him an indispensable asset to his friends and fellow players.

Shiroe is called a nerd due to his deep understanding of game mechanics. However, it is his leadership and problem-solving abilities that become vital in navigating the complex world they find themselves trapped in.

Log Horizon showcases the triumphs and challenges of a nerdy protagonist as he leads a community of players in their quest for survival and understanding. A perfect addition to the list of anime where the main character is called a nerd.

9) The Disastrous Life of Saiki K

Anime where the main character is called a nerd: Saiki Kusuo in the anime (image via J.C. Staff)

Saiki Kusuo, the main character of The Disastrous Life of Saiki K, possesses a wide array of psychic abilities.

Despite his extraordinary powers, Saiki prefers to live a normal life and keep his abilities a secret. His introverted and reserved nature, coupled with his unassuming appearance, leads to him being labeled as a nerd by his classmates. However, as Saiki finds himself getting involved in various comedic and chaotic situations, his powers and quick thinking often save the day.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K humorously explores the life of a "nerdy" psychic teenager as he navigates the challenges of high school. The series also shows him dealing with the eccentricities of his classmates.

10) The World God Only Knows

Anime where the main character is called a nerd: Keima Katsuragi in the anime (image via TV Tokyo)

Keima Katsuragi, the protagonist of The World God Only Knows, is an expert in dating simulation games, earning him the nickname "The God of Conquests."

Keima is labeled as a nerd due to his obsession with virtual dating and his apparent disinterest in real-life relationships. However, when he finds himself contracted by a demon to capture runaway spirits hiding within girls' hearts, Keima's nerdy gaming skills become his greatest asset.

By utilizing his knowledge of dating sim tropes, Keima embarks on a journey of romance, self-discovery, and personal growth. The World God Only Knows offers a unique twist by showcasing how a "nerdy" gaming enthusiast conquers the hearts of real-life individuals.

Final thoughts

Anime has a knack for portraying characters with distinct qualities, and nerdy protagonists add a layer of depth and relatability to their respective stories.

These ten anime series highlight the journeys of individuals who, despite being called nerds, embrace their unique traits. They use them to overcome challenges and contribute to their worlds in extraordinary ways.

Whether it's their intellect, gaming skills, or supernatural abilities, these characters demonstrate that being a "nerd" is not a limitation but a source of strength. So, dive into these captivating anime and witness the triumphs of these endearing and nerdy main characters.

