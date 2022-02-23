How to find the Cradle of Echoes code in Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West has players dealing with several locked and coded doors throughout the game.

One of the codes that needs to be entered is for the Cradle of Echoes mission. This is a main story mission that players will have to undertake before proceeding further.

The code to unlock the door during Cradle of Echoes is actually hidden in plain sight. Many players have missed it, so if you are one of them, just open your Notebook and it will be there after the mission begins.

How to find and use the Cradle of Echoes code in Horizon Forbidden West

The Cradle of Echoes quest automatically starts after you deliver the first subordinate function to GAIA. This means completing either The Kulkrut, The Sea of Sands, or the Seeds of the Past.

As this Horizon Forbidden West mission proceeds, you won't be able to complete any other quests or fast travel. Cradle of Echoes must be done. You will head to the Ninmah Research Lab hoping to find some clues.

The console in Cradle of Echoes requires a code (Image via Guerilla Games)

There is a large room with various chambers resembling the one that Aloy was born in. Head to the north side of the room and there is a control console that you can interact with.

This console gives access to the storage units in the room. Start using the console and an AI voice will ask for the container that you would like to see. This changes the mission objective to "Enter the Code."

Now is where you will need to find the code. It isn't something that needs to be found somewhere in the world. It has already been loaded into Aloy's Notebook, so check it out there.

The code is in Aloy's Notebook in Horizon Forbidden West (Image via Guerilla Games)

Open the Notebook, navigate to Datapoints, and then find Text Datapoints - Quests. Read the Distress Signal Datapoint. This provides the coordinates of the facility along with a separate three-digit number.

That is the code, as it reads "327." Enter "327" into the console and you will be able to continue the Horizon Forbidden West mission Cradle of Echoes. It will reveal a clone of Elisabet Sobeck, just like Aloy, named Beta.

