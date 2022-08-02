Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 5: Ayanokouji wants Class 1-D to lose in the Sports Festival

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 is all set to cover the Sports Festival Arc, where Class 1-D will join forces with Class 1-A as Team Red. Ayanokouji revealed to Suzune that unlike the Special Tests, he is going to play fair and square. However, he told Karuizawa that Class 1-D will produce a traitor. Thus, fans are puzzled about his actual plans.

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 5 is titled "Every Failure Is a Step to Success,” a quote taken from W.Whwell’s Lectures on the History of Moral Philosophy in England. This article will briefly explain the fifth episode of Classroom of the Elite Season 2 by breaking it into three narratives.

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 5 highlights

Suzune confronts Kushida

Aiya @AiyaSenpai

Kushida might be the traitor in the group that leaked the VIP information. I didn't expect Horikita to ask her so straightforward It's kinda awkward for Ayanokouji to sit between this conversation Classroom of the Elite S2 Ep 5Kushida might be the traitor in the group that leaked the VIP information. I didn't expect Horikita to ask her so straightforwardIt's kinda awkward for Ayanokouji to sit between this conversation #ClassroomOfTheElite S2 #ClassroomOfTheElite Classroom of the Elite S2 Ep 5Kushida might be the traitor in the group that leaked the VIP information. I didn't expect Horikita to ask her so straightforward😅It's kinda awkward for Ayanokouji to sit between this conversation #ClassroomOfTheEliteS2 #ClassroomOfTheElite https://t.co/CScBJcV3Ux

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 5 kicked off from where it left off in the fourth episode. Despite Ayanokouji’s claims that Kushida was the traitor of Earth Group in the Cruise Ship Special Test, Suzune did not want to believe him as there was nothing in it for Kushida.

Kushida was happy that Ayanokouji invited her to tag along to watch Team White practice for the Sports Festival. Being a straightforward individual, Suzune asked Kushida if she was the one who leaked the VIP information to Ryuuen. The latter denied the allegations and simply said she wanted to win with the combined efforts of Class 1-D.

Class 1-D participation list gets leaked

Baleygr (CEO of 86 EIGHTY-SIX) @Baleygr086 #よう実２

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 5

Probably the worst offender in terms of story content but them's the breaks I guess. Still enjoyable even if you can really feel the rushed pacing. Although ending with Horikita's development is a nice cliffhanger (PLUS ARISU) Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 5Probably the worst offender in terms of story content but them's the breaks I guess. Still enjoyable even if you can really feel the rushed pacing. Although ending with Horikita's development is a nice cliffhanger (PLUS ARISU) #よう実２Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 5Probably the worst offender in terms of story content but them's the breaks I guess. Still enjoyable even if you can really feel the rushed pacing. Although ending with Horikita's development is a nice cliffhanger (PLUS ARISU) https://t.co/XbxPqwJ2Su

A new character named Arisu Sakayanagi of Class 1-A was introduced in Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 5, and seemed curious about Ayanokouji. Ken Sudou was in high spirits and wanted the entire class to follow his lead, but like always, Koenji refused to participate in the Sports Festival, which infuriated him.

The first game was pole toppling, which Sudo presumed he was going to win, but Ryyuen’s dirty tactics made him and the entire Team Red lose. As Sudo was the strongest member of Team Red, the Team White players attacked him all at once.

Suzune injured her foot after colliding with a girl from Class 1-C. Afterward, she believed that the collision was done on purpose.

Team Red lost all the games in the competition one after the other. Upon meeting Karuizawa, Ayanokouji explained that the traitor from Class 1-D has leaked the participation information to Ryuuen. He also said that he had no intentions of winning the Sports Festival, as losing would empower the entire class later.

Ryuuen blackmails Suzune

Eyds🍲 @cookisteyds MY HEART DROPPED OH GOD



Anime: Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 5 MY HEART DROPPED OH GODAnime: Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 5 https://t.co/GoyC5itPjv

Ayanokouji wanted Suzune to get herself together and use Ken Sudo to her advantage, as he can be an indispensable part of her arsenal. Observing Ken’s affection towards Suzune, Ayanokouji wanted to use him as his pawn for his grand plan as well.

Namaryu (CEO of Tanmoshi) @Namaryuu #よう実２



Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 5

It appears that the events itself are not the main show of this arc with talks behind the back and underhanded plays at hand. The Ryuen scene was the best part of it no doubt. Outsourced to a chinese company. Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 5It appears that the events itself are not the main show of this arc with talks behind the back and underhanded plays at hand. The Ryuen scene was the best part of it no doubt. Outsourced to a chinese company. #よう実２ Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 5It appears that the events itself are not the main show of this arc with talks behind the back and underhanded plays at hand. The Ryuen scene was the best part of it no doubt. Outsourced to a chinese company. https://t.co/fSkPTx9vuG

Kushida approached Suzune frantically and explained that Kinoshita, the girl with whom she had collided with earlier, was in a very serious condition. After reaching the infirmary, Suzune met Ryuuen, who was waiting for her. Ryuuen blackmailed Suzune by saying he would reveal to the entire school that she injured Kinoshita on purpose.

The only way Ryuuen would let go of the allegations against Suzune is if she gave him one million class points. On top of that, she must grovel in front of him too.

