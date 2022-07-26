Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 4 Review - The Sports Festival arc begins

In Episode 3 of Classroom of the Elite Season 2, Ayanokouji and Karuizawa joined forces with not only the desire to win the test but also to trample Class 1-A with the combined powers of the entire Class 1-C. Being a manipulative master of trickery, no one can predict what Ayanokouji's next move will be, as demonstrated in the Cruise Test arc by his use of his double-layered trap to deceive.

With the conclusion of the Cruise Ship Special Test, the students of ANHS didn’t get much time to relax as they had to prepare for the Sports Festival. Episode 4 of Classroom of the Elite is titled The Material Has to Be Created, which is taken from Florence Nightingale’s Subsidiary Notes as to the Introduction of Female Nursing into Military Hospitals in Peace and War.

This article will briefly explain the fourth episode of Classroom of the Elite Season 2 by breaking it into three narratives.

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 4 Highlights

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 4 - Class 1-A and 1-D will team up in Sports Festival

Kaizen @Kaizen_Anime Classroom of the Elite ist gerade extrem PSEUDO DEEP



Warum muss ein Sportfest so kompliziert sein? 🙄 Classroom of the Elite ist gerade extrem PSEUDO DEEPWarum muss ein Sportfest so kompliziert sein? 🙄 https://t.co/MKFrgKj8p1

The fourth episode of Classroom of the Elite Season 2 kicked off with the students of Class 1-D having a discussion about the events of the Cruise Ship Special Test in the cafeteria. Like always, Karuizawa had a hard time comprehending how the VIPs were assigned to their respective groups.

However, as Hirata is good at simplifying complex situations, he explained to her that the VIPs were chosen by reordering the students in Japanese alphabetical form. So the person who aligned with their respective group’s planet was chosen to be the VIP.

Class 1-C received the new schedule and sports festival documentation, where everything regarding the upcoming events is mentioned. Chabashira surprised her students by revealing that they will be tagging along with Class 1-A in the upcoming sports festival as a team and will be known as "Team Red." She also explained how their earned bonus points are going to be beneficial in their next test.

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 4 - A war sparked between Karuizawa and Suzune

Ayanokoji’s Simp @ayanogodkiyopon Suzune horikita and Kei karuizawa looking good in classroom of the elite S2 Suzune horikita and Kei karuizawa looking good in classroom of the elite S2 😩 https://t.co/mVVAYlUi5R

Gaining an advantage in the next written examination from the earned bonus points was great news, but the happiness eventually faded when the students learned about the penalty. Those students who will rank in the bottom ten will lose 10 points on their next written test.

Baleygr (CEO of 86 EIGHTY-SIX) @Baleygr086 #よう実２

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 4

Now diving headfirst into Volume 5, the Sports Festival, a special exam of sorts based on athletic abilities.

Pacing is fast, breezing through most of the early content.

Another outsourced entry courtesy of 10second, same as #2. Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 4Now diving headfirst into Volume 5, the Sports Festival, a special exam of sorts based on athletic abilities.Pacing is fast, breezing through most of the early content.Another outsourced entry courtesy of 10second, same as #2. #よう実２Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 4Now diving headfirst into Volume 5, the Sports Festival, a special exam of sorts based on athletic abilities.Pacing is fast, breezing through most of the early content.Another outsourced entry courtesy of 10second, same as #2. https://t.co/u2vy5qFlx5

Suzune encounters Ayanokouji in the hallway to tell him about how the structure of the sports festival is identical to the previous test. Instead of finding a loophole, the latter proposes winning through orthodox means to the former. However, he neither confirmed nor denied any strategy and left everything for Suzune to wonder about.

During the class discussion, Suzune proposed the idea of pairing a strong candidate with a weak one to keep everything neutral, as it will benefit the class in the long run. She added that instead of relying on bonus points, everyone should study harder. However, Karuizawa opposed Suzune by countering her offer and eventually turned all the girls of Class 1-C against her.

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 4 - Ayanokouji’s grand plan

hizuki is resting @hizukinoroi

⨳ a bit late to post my weekly anime but i love to create a blog about this anime!

⨳ i can't wait to see ayanokouji's full potential!! I have to wait for another week for the next episode again :(

#ClassroomOfTheEliteS2 [ Classroom of the Elite S2 E4 ✦𓂃 ]⨳ a bit late to post my weekly anime but i love to create a blog about this anime!⨳ i can't wait to see ayanokouji's full potential!! I have to wait for another week for the next episode again :( [ Classroom of the Elite S2 E4 ✦𓂃 ]⨳ a bit late to post my weekly anime but i love to create a blog about this anime!⨳ i can't wait to see ayanokouji's full potential!! I have to wait for another week for the next episode again :(#ClassroomOfTheEliteS2 https://t.co/0oGxLalpJM

It turned out that Ayanokouji was the person pulling the strings from the shadows. He was the person who texted Karuizawa to oppose Suzune and seek Kushida’s opinion. Karuizawa wanted to know what Ayanokouji was planning, but he denied revealing anything at the time.

However, to keep the trust intact, he told her that during the sports festival, Class 1-D will produce a traitor who will leak their information to other classes. Ayanokouji has apparently put his plans into action, and now all he has to do is train himself for the upcoming festival. During the grip strength measurement, Ayanokouji tried not to outperform anyone and scored an average.

rebecca @rocketbeccs I dropped s1 of Classroom of the Elite and had to go back and rewatch it. Glad I did. I really don't understand all of the logic, but I like trying to follow along. I dropped s1 of Classroom of the Elite and had to go back and rewatch it. Glad I did. I really don't understand all of the logic, but I like trying to follow along. https://t.co/CmFD6YYNDX

Suzune was being mean to her partner for her rhythm, but Ayanokouji gave her a taste of her own medicine by showing how she’s not compromising with others' drawbacks. Ayanokouji asked Suzune to come with him the next day and also startled her by saying he would invite Kushida too, who was the traitor of the Earth group in the cruise ship special test.

