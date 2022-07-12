Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 2 - Mars group’s discussion remains deadlocked

Episode 1 of Classroom of the Elite Season 2, served as an introductory role for the Cruise ship Special Test. Characters including Tomose, Karuizawa, Ayanokouji, and others tried to explain the complex structure of the next test. The second special test divided the students irrespective of their classes into 8 groups named after the planets of the solar system.
Classroom of the Elite Episode 2 became a much-awaited episode, as it continued the discussion of the Mars group that didn’t get a good start. Episode 2 of Classroom of the Elite is titled There are two main human sins from which all others are derived: impatience and indolence, a quote by a quote from German-speaking Bohemian novelist and writer Franz Kafka.
This article will briefly explain the second episode of Classroom of the Elite Season 2 by breaking it into three narratives.
Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 2 Highlights
Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 2 - Rokusuke Koenji surprises everyone yet again
No one in the entirety of Koudo Ikusei Senior High can stop Koenji from working out, even Hirata gives up on making the former join the discussion. All of a sudden, Hirata shocks Ayanokouji and Yukimura by revealing that someone from Class D has identified one of the VIPs to be Kikyo Kushida.
Koenji thinks it's troublesome that the exam will continue for two more days, so he starts fiddling with his phone, whilst saying the exam is just a simple quiz to uncover the liar. Suddenly, all the participating students receive an email stating “The Jupiter Group’s test is concluded.” Yukimura is agitated with Koenji’s recklessness.
However, Ayanokouji, on the other hand admired Koenji’s impressive perceptive skills. Even Suzune is frustrated with Koenji, but Ayanokouji advises her to focus on her own group. Later, Kakeru joins the conversation, prompting Suzune to become his ally, but she declines.
Kakeru explains his plan by proclaiming that he will be playing dirty. Ayanokouji deciphers the underlying logic of Kakeru’s plan, which turns out to be commendable.
Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 2 - Kushida hugs Ayanokouji
Ayanokouji is a little startled by the thought of passing through the deck filled with couples. Somehow, Ayanokouji gathers up the courage and successfully manages to exit the crowd and all of a sudden he crosses paths with Kushida who after a little chat throws herself in his arms.
Mashima, Hoshinomiya, and Chabashira are seen relieving their stress at the Cruise’s bar. Chabashira tries to make Mashima and Hoshinomiya uncomfortable, and she successfully does it. One thing leads to another and Mashima starts losing his composure, but Chabashira instantly calms the former down by saying she is kidding.
Karuizawa wants her boyfriend Hirata to save her from the troubles she's facing from the notorious trio of Class C. Hirata also wants to help, but Karuizawa is not on board with the former’s suggestion of apologizing to her bullies.
Ayanokouji hears everything and later he comes to know through Hirata that Karuizawa is a victim of bullying, which is why she wants someone to stay by her side to protect her, which also helps in coping with loneliness.
Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 2 - Karuizawa gets bullied
Karuizawa and Ayanokouji arrive early to the third discussion. Everyone in the Mars Group joins later but the discussion still doesn't reach its conclusion and ends up deadlocked yet again. After the meeting concludes, all the members step out of the room, but Ayanokouji stays behind noticing the odd behavior of Class C girls, who try to harass Karuizawa.
Yukimura and Ayanokouji follow the Class C trio who are tailing Karuizawa. Both Yukimura and Ayanokouji’s intuitions are right, as they find that Karuizawa is being harassed by bullies. Yukimura wants to step in, but Ayanokouji stops him by saying “Not Yet,” as if he sees something that doesn’t feel right.
