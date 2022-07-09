Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 2 release date, what to expect, and more

Fans were immensely excited to see all the mind games back in action after the spectacular release of Classroom of the Elite season 2, which took the internet by storm. After the Deserted Island Special Test’s conclusion in the previous season, the second installment is all set to cover the Cruise Ship Special Test Arc from the original light novel series.

With the next test being more complex and strenuous than the previous one, fans will get to see the true potential of the students of Koudo Ikusei Senior High. Moreover, Kiyotaka Ayanokouji’s past will also be revealed, showing his time in the secret facility called the “White Room.”

When will Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 2 be released?

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 2 will be released on July 11, 2022. Fans around the world can watch the episode on Crunchyroll in most regions outside Asia. Currently, the series is not available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

Fans in the Asian region can watch the latest episodes of the psychological-thriller series on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. The release time of the episode is listed below, along with the different time zones:

Pacific time: 04:00 AM PDT

Central time: 06:00 AM CDT

Eastern time: 07:00 AM EDT

British time: 11:00 PM GMT

Indian time: 04:30 pm IST

European time: 01:00 PM CEST

Australian time: 08:30 PM ACDT

Philippines time: 07:00 PM PHT

Japanese time: 08.00 PM JST

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 1 recap

Baleygr (CEO of 86 EIGHTY-SIX) @Baleygr086 #よう実2

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 1

The wunderkind of class hierarchy and societal philosophies/mind games has returned and I'm glad to have it back.

Mainly dialogue and expository banter back and forth but with the starting point of Volume 4 comes swinging. Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 1The wunderkind of class hierarchy and societal philosophies/mind games has returned and I'm glad to have it back.Mainly dialogue and expository banter back and forth but with the starting point of Volume 4 comes swinging. #よう実2Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 1The wunderkind of class hierarchy and societal philosophies/mind games has returned and I'm glad to have it back.Mainly dialogue and expository banter back and forth but with the starting point of Volume 4 comes swinging. https://t.co/2iSrPxVwvD

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 1 continued from where the finale of season 1 left off. Students at Koudo Ikusei Senior High were immensely exhausted from the Deserted Island Special Test, so as a reward, everyone on the cruise enjoyed their day by relaxing and swimming.

However, the fun didn’t last long as an announcement was made stating that the special test will begin shortly. Ayanokouji received an email regarding an impromptu meeting where he had to be present in time. He later found out that the meeting was composed of five people, with Class 1-A’s instructor, Tomose Majima, as the moderator, and only four students, including himself.

Anime Corner @animecorner_ac Me watching Classroom of the Elite Season 2: Me watching Classroom of the Elite Season 2: https://t.co/eZY8CegswG

Detailed information about the new test was unveiled, which was much more complicated for a few students like Kei Karuizawa. Suzune and Ayanokouji were discussing the test when Kakeru Ryueen, Class 1-C's representative, abruptly interrupted them.

Ayanokouji, Karuizawa, Ichinose, and many others were placed in the Mars group. Ichinose self-appointed herself to be the group moderator as no one was taking the leap. As a moderator, she tried to cast votes in favour of Case 1, where every member will be rewarded with 500,000 private points and the VIP will get a million points, without incurring any penalty.

Ero-sennin @AndyKiv Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 1 Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 1 https://t.co/GNl3wbH8PB

Machida of Class 1-A wasn't happy with the proposal, so he turned down the offer along with his two other allies. Karuizawa was being bullied by three girls from Class 1-C, but Machida came to the rescue.

What to expect from Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 2

LUFFYD @JBisluffy After so many years “ classroom of the elite season 2” is back — the episode 1 is totally After so many years “ classroom of the elite season 2” is back — the episode 1 is totally 💯❤️✨ https://t.co/pSF7LSFxjd

The title of Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 2 is yet to come out, and even the preview remains undisclosed. But as the next test for the students of Koudo Ikusei Senior High commences, the episode will be all about teamwork between people who maintain a strong hostile demeanor with other classes.

Moreover, the Mars group haven’t concluded their decision to go along with Ichinose’s proposal of choosing Case 1. So episode 2 might mostly focus on the Mars group.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

