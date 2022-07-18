Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 3 recap - Ayanokouji and Karuizawa teamed up

The second episode of Classroom of the Elite Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger with Karuizawa being bullied by the girls of Class 1-C. Ayanokouji didn’t want to react to the situation, which baffled Hirata and left him unsure about the former’s intentions. With tensions building up, fans are thrilled to know what Ayanokouji is cooking inside his head.

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 3 is titled "The Greatest Souls Are Capable of the Greatest Vices as Well as of the Greatest Virtues," a quote by the well-renowned French philosopher Rene Descartes. This article will briefly explain the third episode of Classroom of the Elite Season 2 by breaking it into three narratives.

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 3 highlights

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 3 - Karuizawa’s worst nightmare

Hirata had enough of Ayanokouji, who prevented him from interfering with Karuizawa whilst she was being bullied, so he took matters into his own hands by stopping the girls of Class 1-C. Disturbed by the abuse, Karuizawa lashed out at Hirata, stating that she never asked for his help. The latter couldn't help but feel displeased.

Ayanokouji finally started putting his plans into action by giving one of the bullies of Class 1-C, Shiho Manabe, another chance to oppress Karuizawa by anonymously exposing her location.

Using Hirata’s phone, Ayanokouji tricked Karuizawa to meet him at an isolated place where Shiho Manabe and her gang were also headed as per the plan.

Finally, the mysterious Rika Umino also joined Shiho, Nanami and Saki to bully Karuizawa. Rika wasn’t a bully like the rest of her group and even hesitated to slap Karuizawa at first, but she gradually began to derive pleasure from the abuse.

Ayanokouji explained this unusual sudden change in behavior in Rika, known as the Milgram Effect, where an individual acts against their own moral judgment by following the actions of those around them.

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 3 - Ayanokouji confronts Karuizawa

Ayanokouji approached Karuizawa after the bullies left, and started making threats to the latter by stating that he could expose her. He started acting indecently with Karuizawa and demanded to know the reason behind the latter hiding her scars around her waist.

Ayanokouji is quite observant even when it comes to analyzing people's body language and behavioral patterns. He explained how cold and harsh the world can get, whilst showing the recording of Class 1-C girls bullying Karuizawa.

He subsequently claimed to be the only person in Karuizawa's corner and vowed to protect her from bullies like Shiho and the rest. However, Ayanokouji would need her support in having control over the girls of Class 1-D. He ended the conversation by expressing his desire to win the test.

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 3 - Cruise Ship Special Test concludes

Ayanokouji hoped to reach the meeting room before everyone, but found Ichinose already there, who apparently dozed off on the couch. After Ichinose woke up, the two had a chat about the ways one can climb up the ranks to reach Class 1-A.

The hassle-free yet strenuous way to reach Class 1-A is to have 20 million points, which seems impossible even for the likes of Ayanokouji. After the discussion resumed, Hamaguchi proposed the idea of revealing their emails to each other and finding the VIP.

Machida's reluctance didn’t sit well with his crew, but the rest of the Mars Group was on board. The VIP turned out to be Hirata, as Ichinose caught him red-handed by calling Ayanokouji’s phone. Apparently, the lattermost intended to use the phone and frame Hirata as the VIP.

Later, Ayanokouji’s grand plan was revealed where he'd laid a double-layered trap, with plan A involving exchanging his phone with Hirata. The ploy was presumed to have been busted.

The real VIP was Karuizawa, which Ayanokouji used to his advantage by exchanging his phone with the former. He even traded his points to get the tools to exchange the sim cards from the phones.

So in a nutshell, Hirata held on to Karuizawa’s phone, without his acknowledgment. The results were eventually announced, where Class 1-C won effortlessly. Kakeru Ryuuen approached Suzune and revealed that he knew about her group's VIP, Kushida Kikyo.

