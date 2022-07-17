Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 3: Release date, what to expect, and more

One of the best psychological thrillers in the anime world, Classroom of the Elite is popular for its unprecedented cliffhangers that keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Episode 2 of Classroom of the Elite Season 2 had a dramatic ending. Karuizawa was being bullied by three C-Class girls, but Ayanokouji trailed and found Karuzawa. However, he didn’t intercept the bullies and even prevented Yukimura from doing so, as if he was observing something that didn’t sit well with him. Ayanokouji usually only acts in his own best interest. He helps others so he can manipulate them as he desires.

The suspense as to what is going on inside Ayanokouji’s head has fans of Classroom of the Elite curious to know more.

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 3 will answer fans' burning questions about the ending of the previous episode

When will Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 3 be released?

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 3 will be released on July 18, 2022. Fans around the world can watch the episode on Crunchyroll in most regions outside Asia. Currently, the series is not available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.

Fans in Asia can watch the latest episodes of the psychological-thriller series on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. The release time of the episode is listed below, along with the different time zones:

Pacific time: 6:00 am PDT

Central time: 8:00 am CDT

Eastern time: 9:00 am EDT

British time: 2:00 pm BST

Indian time: 5:30 pm IST

European time: 2:00 pm CEST

Australian time: 9:30 pm ACDT

Philippines time: 8:00 pm PHT

Japanese time: 9.00 pm JST

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 2 recap

Ayanokuji and Yukimura are surprised to find out that Kikyo Kushida of Class 1-D is one of the VIPs through Hirata, who receives the intel from an anonymous person in Class D. Koenji somehow manages to discover the real VIP in his group (Jupiter Group), which annoys Yukimura and Hirata.

Everyone is aware of Koenji’s careless behavior, but Ayanokouji notices something special about the former that others overlook. According to Ayanokouji, Koenji can decipher complex situations with his impressive perceptive skills. Suzune is also fed up with Koenji’s recklessness since it can become a huge problem for Class D.

Kakeru Ryuuen interrupts the conversation between Suzune and Ayanokouji by revealing his unethical master plan. Ryuuen somehow manages to convince his classmates to hand over their phones so he can keep tabs on everything related to the test. Ryuuen even proposes the idea of Classes B, C, and D coming together to take down A, but Suzune refuses to partner up.

Ayanokouji comes across Hirata and Karuizawa engaged in a serious argument regarding their relationship. When Ayanokouji confronts Hirata, he finds out that Karuizawa has a history of being bullied, which is why she likes to keep herself around those who can protect her.

The 4th discussion concludes with no definite results, but Ayanokouji remains focused on deciphering what the girls of Class C are planning with regard to Karuizawa. Ayanokouji and Hirata follow the girls and find them bullying Karuizawa in a secluded corridor.

What to expect from Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 3?

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 3 is titled The Greatest Minds Are Capable of the Greatest Vices as well as the Greatest Virtue, which is a quote by the French philosopher Rene Descartes.

The preview trailer gives us a glimpse of the upcoming events. It shows Karuizawa getting bullied yet again, but this time the location is different. Initially, there were only three girls from Class C who were bullying Karuizawa, but the upcoming episode will see a new member join the gang, who’s speculated to be Rika Utomi.

Moreover, eight groups were granted six discussions each, out of which the Mars Group was left with just two. With the clock ticking for the Mars Group, fans are eager to know what option they are going to choose as Machida and his classmates are still not complying with Ichinose’s Case 1.

