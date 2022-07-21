Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 4 release date, what to expect, and more

The third episode of Classroom of the Elite Season 2 revealed Ayanokouji’s grand plan in which Karuizawa was also included. Everything went according to Ayanokouji's plan, in which he tricked everyone and dragged the Mars Group into Case 2 of the 4, which meant Karuizawa, the true VIP, received 500,000 class points.

The reason why Ayanokouji chose Case 2 still remains a mystery. However, with the help of Karuizawa having control over Class 1-D, Ayanokouji sought to unite the class to dominate others, a task that not even Suzune is capable of handling.

When will Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 4 be released?

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 4 will be released on July 25, 2022. Fans around the world can watch the episode on Crunchyroll in most regions outside Asia. Currently, the series is not available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.

Fans in Asia can watch the latest episodes of the psychological-thriller series on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. The release time of the episode is listed below, along with the different time zones:

Pacific time: 6:00 am PDT

Central time: 8:00 am CDT

Eastern time: 9:00 am EDT

British time: 2:00 pm BST

Indian time: 5:30 pm IST

European time: 2:00 pm CEST

Australian time: 9:30 pm ACDT

Philippines time: 8:00 pm PHT

Japanese time: 9.00 pm JST

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 3 recap

Although Hirata intervened in the situation and saved Karuizawa from being bullied, the latter was so traumatized that she admonished the former, apparently for not being there for her. However, Ayanokouji wanted to break Karuizawa so that he could use the latter to his advantage. Ayanokouji lured Karuizawa using Hirata’s phone and additionally exposed her current location to Shiho anonymously.

Along with the Class 1-C trio, Rika also approached Karuizawa and relentlessly slapped her. After the bullies left, Ayanokouji appeared in front of Karuizawa and bemoaned the latter's weakness. After Karuizawa revealed her dark past, Ayanokouji promised her that he will protect her from now on. However, the only thing Ayanokouji wanted from Karuizawa was to unite Class 1-D by taking control over the girls.

Ayanokouji started putting his plans into action after he traded a few of his class points in exchange for tools to open the back of the phone from his homeroom teacher, Sae Chabashira. Ayanokouji wanted to exchange his sim card with Karuizawa’s phone, which he had later passed on to Hirata, as a double-layered trap.

Hirata revealed himself to be the VIP as Ayanokouji instructed, but Ichinose busted both of them after calling Ayanokouji’s phone. Hirata, on the other hand, was unaware that the phone he was holding belonged to Karuizawa and contained Ayanokouji's sim card. After the test results were made public, Class C came out on top, earning 100 class points, followed by Class A with 200 points, Class C with 50 points, and Class B, which remained neutral.

What to expect from Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 4?

The title of Classroom for Elite Season 2 Episode 4 remains undisclosed and no upcoming episode spoilers have been revealed yet. However, as things are going downhill for Class 1-D with Ryuuen playing his dirty tactics to win the examination, even a mastermind like Ayanokouji is having trouble turning the tables.

Although he has gained Karuizawa's trust, things might get a little interesting as fans will get to see how Class 1-D is going to unify, whilst comprising non-cooperating people like Koenji.

