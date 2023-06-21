Create

Summer Anime 2023: Every new anime that you can watch

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Jun 21, 2023 09:52 GMT
Summer Anime 2023: Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 and Bleach TYBW part 2
With the Summer Anime 2023 season inching closer, several anime are set to be released soon. However, it could be difficult to keep track of all the anime that are about to be released. In addition, some might mix up the release dates of the anime that are about to premiere.

Hence, we have brought you a list of all anime that are set to be released during the Summer 2023 Anime season. This includes all the TV anime, which will be released weekly, and the Original Net Animations, all the episodes for which will be released together.

All the anime that are set to be released in the Summer Anime 2023 season

Osamu Dazai as seen in Bungou Stray Dogs season 5 trailer (Image via BONES)
Below is a list of all the TV anime and Original Net Animations that are set to be released during the Summer 2023 Anime season. This means that the list will include all the anime that will be released after the end of the Spring 2023 anime season and before the Fall 2023 anime season.

NameRelease Date
Genjitsu no Yohane: Sunshine in the MirrorJune 25
BanG Dream! It's MyGO!!!!!June 29
Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room HeroJuly 1
Horimiya: PieceJuly 1
My Tiny SenpaiJuly 2
Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret HideoutJuly 2
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to SaviorJuly 2
AyakaJuly 2
Am I Actually the Strongest?July 2
Feng Ling Yu Xiu 2nd SeasonJuly 2
Masamune-kun's Revenge RJuly 3
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2July 3
The Dreaming Boy is a RealistJuly 4
Sweet ReincarnationJuly 4
The Girl I Like Forgot Her GlassesJuly 4
Mononogatari 2nd SeasonJuly 4
Duo Xuan ShiJuly 4
Reborn as a Vending Machine, Now I Wander the DungeonJuly 5
Watashi no Shiawase na KekkonJuly 5
All Saints Street 4July 5
Undead Girl Murder FarceJuly 6
Jujutsu Kaisen 2nd SeasonJuly 6
Hyakushou KizokuJuly 7
Rurouni Kenshin: Meiji Kenkaku Romantan (2023)July 7
Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Part 2July 7
The Great ClericJuly 7
Reign of the Seven SpellbladesJuly 8
Cardfight!! Vanguard: will+Dress Season 3July 8
The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again TodayJuly 8
My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1July 8
Ikimono-sanJuly 8
Shadowverse Flame: Seven Shadows-henJuly 8
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The SeparationJuly 8
Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3July 8
Liar LiarJuly 8
AI no IdenshiJuly 8
Immortality 2nd SeasonJuly 8
TempleJuly 9
Zom 100: Bucket List of the DeadJuly 9
Eiyuu KyoushitsuJuly 9
Dark Gathering July 10
Synduality: NoirJuly 11
HelckJuly 12
Bungou Stray Dogs 5th SeasonJuly 12
TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You - High School DaysJuly 12
Xiao Lu He Xiao Lan 2nd SeasonJuly 12
Record of Ragnarok II Part 2July 12
The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 (Sequel)July 13
Saint Cecilia and Pastor LawrenceJuly 13
Link Click Season 2July 14
Hanma Baki: Son of Ogre 2nd SeasonJuly 26
Bastard‼ Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy Season 2July 31
Yami Shibai 11July 2023
Spy Classroom Season 2July 2023
The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2July 2023
Cute Executive Officer RJuly 2023
Soul of LightJuly 2023
Gaishi DizunJuly 2023
Kyoukai Senki: Kyokkou no SoukiJuly 2023
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2August 2023
Kengan Ashura Season 2September 2023
Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- (special) poster (image via A-1 Pictures)
In addition, several anime movies and specials are set to be released during the Summer Anime 2023 season. All of them are listed below.

NameRelease Date
Kaina of the Great Snow Sea: Star SageJuly 2
Fate/strange Fake: Whispers of Dawn (SPECIAL)July 2
Volicia of Pluto: Vapor Trail Another Age 2006July 3
Biohazard: Death IslandJuly 7
Kimitachi wa Dou Ikiru kaJuly 14
The Quintessential Quintuplets~ (SPECIAL)July 14
Osomatsu-san: Tamashii no Takoyaki Party to Densetsu no OtomarikaiJuly 21
Crayon Shin-chan Movie 31: Chounouryoku Daikessen - Tobe Tobe TemakizushiAugust 4
Hibike! Euphonium: Ensemble Contest-henAugust 4
Sand LandAugust 18
City Hunter The Movie: Angel Dust September 8
Alice to Therese no Maboroshi Koujou September 15
Precure All Stars Movie F September 15

With so many TV anime, Original Net animations, specials, and movies set to release during the Summer 2023 anime season, fans have a lot to look forward to. There are a wide variety of anime from different genres, all of which provide enough content for all types of fans.

