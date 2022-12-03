Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya CG original net animation Season 3 confirmed

During the 2022 Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) event held in Brazil, Crunchyroll made a surprising announcement that Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya has been green-lit for the third season. Like the previous season, Crunchyroll will be streaming the ONA sequel in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

However, the anime streaming giant has not disclosed the release date and additional cast members. Moreover, the teaser or key visual for the third installment of Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya was also not revealed at the 2022 Comic-Con Experience Brazil event.

Crunchyroll announces streaming new titles in 2023, besides confirming Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya season 3

Crunchyroll has also confirmed BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense and Sorcerous Stabber Orphen’s sequel, will air in January 2023. Apart from the sequels, the streaming platform hyped up fans by announcing the addition of six new anime series to its massive catalog in 2023.

Chillin’ in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King’s Army (Premiere - January 2023)

The Fire Hunter (Premiere - January 2023)

A Galaxy Next Door (Premiere - April 2023)

My Clueless First Friend - (Premiere - 2023)

My Home Hero (Premiere - April 2023)

The Reason Why Raeliana Ended Up At the Duke’s Mansion (Premiere - April 2023)

Crunchyroll Brasil 🤘🎸⚡ @Crunchyroll_PT #CCXP22 Pré-estreia de animes que só serão exibidos em 2023 rolando no Palco Ultra Pré-estreia de animes que só serão exibidos em 2023 rolando no Palco Ultra 👀 #CCXP22 https://t.co/FYQlttQo18

Here’s how Crunchyroll describes the plot of Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya:

"Time is running out! Only five hours remain before the god-killer arrow lodged in Athena’s chest will kill the goddess. The powerful Grand Master is the only one who can save her life, but to even reach the Grand Master’s chambers, Seiya and his fellow Bronze Knights must ascend Sanctuary and pass through all Twelve Houses, each temple guarded by a Gold Knight. Not everyone will complete the journey and reach the summit of Sanctuary where a shocking surprise awaits."

Sugoi Topic🗳️ @SugoiTopic Durante el evento CCXP 2022, la plataforma de Crunchyroll anunció que el anime 3DCG Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac regresará con su tercera temporada.

La fecha aún está por confirmarse. Durante el evento CCXP 2022, la plataforma de Crunchyroll anunció que el anime 3DCG Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac regresará con su tercera temporada. La fecha aún está por confirmarse. https://t.co/mOSUTY0zYq

Masami Kurumada’s Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya is the seventh ONA spin-off series revealed to be under production in December 2016 at the industry panel of Comic Con Experience Brazil. Toei Animation produced the anime in collaboration with Netflix. Yoshiharu Ashino directed the ONA's first and second seasons.

The first season of Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya was released in two parts, where the six episodes of the first half were released on July 19, 2019, on Netflix, and the rest were dropped on January 23, 2020. The first six episodes loosely adapted the Galaxian Wars arc and the Black Knights arc from the original manga of Masami Kurumada’s Saint Seiya.

The second season titled Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya - Battle for Sanctuary was licensed by Crunchyroll and was aired from July 31 to October 9, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes