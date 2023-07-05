The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses anime reveals episode count

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses, the highly anticipated summer 2023 anime adaptation of Koume Fujichika's manga series, has revealed the number of episodes for the debut season. As soon as the news was shared by the anime staff, it swept across social media as fans eagerly awaited its rom-com themes and plotlines that have taken over the anime community.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses anime's first season will consist of 13 episodes, with the series premiering on July 4, 2023. The first episode was 23 minutes long and established the storyline and introduced the main characters. Since the first episode has already aired, fans are anticipating the second episode for its storyline as well as its unique animation.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses anime will premiere with 13 episodes in its first season

The staff members of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses announced on July 5, 2023, that the debut season would consist of 13 episodes in total. As a result of the announcement, many series fans are creating a buzz on the internet. The well-known manga series, which debuted on TOKYO MX and MBS, is animated by Studio GoHands.

The series is directed by Susumu Kudo and Katsumasa Yokomine, both known for their work on Initial D and Monster. Tamazo Yanagi, known for Project Scard, is in charge of the script. Takayuki Uchida, known for his work on Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, is in charge of character design.

The anime series The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses will be broadcast on Tokyo MX and other networks. International viewers can watch the episodes on Crunchyroll in selected regions, as it has licensed the show. Aside from that, Medialink has a license for the show in South, Southeast, and Oceania (aside from Australia and New Zealand), and it is being streamed on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

What is The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses anime about?

The anime series The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses follows the adventures of Kaede Komura and Ai Mie, two high school students. The plot evolves into a mix of romance, comedy, and slice of life.

As the story progresses, viewers will learn more about Kaede, a shy, sweet middle schooler who has had a crush on Ai ever since the first day of school. However, he finds it challenging to confess his love to her because of his shy nature and his fear of Ai's rejection.

On the other hand, there's Ai, who is easily distracted and frequently forgets her glasses. However, as Kaede and Ai grew closer, Kaede was more than willing to assist her, and Ai began to rely on him. Kaede consequently develops a deeper affection for her. Now it will be interesting to see what happens next as the episodes progress.

