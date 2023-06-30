Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 confirmed to stream on Crunchyroll

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is going to be shown on Crunchyroll starting with the first episode on July 6. The hit anime adaptation of Gege Akutami's manga is finally having a second season after the massive success of the first one, and there are a lot of expectations for this one.

It is also worth mentioning that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is going to cover the past of one of the most prominent characters in the series, Satoru Gojo. The second season is also going to cover one of the most important storylines in the entire franchise, the Shibuya arc.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 on Crunchyroll: Details about the arcs to be adapted

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2 premieres July 6, only on Crunchyroll! Dive into the hidden past of Satoru GojoJUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2 premieres July 6, only on Crunchyroll! Dive into the hidden past of Satoru Gojo 💥 JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2 premieres July 6, only on Crunchyroll! https://t.co/Y3TzRKkMZi

Crunchyroll is going to exclusively stream Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 for people outside of Japan. This has been confirmed by the streaming platform through social media, and it was the most predictable outcome, considering how Crunchyroll is the most popular platform in the anime community.

From the series' perspective, most of the promotional content has been centered around the arc involving Satoru Gojo's past. He is the most powerful sorcerer in the series, and this arc is going to explore his youth, his friendship and fallout with Suguru Geto, the role that Toji Fushiguro plays in the story, and other things.

Meanwhile, it has been mentioned that the second half of the season is going to cover what is viewed as the best storyline in the series, the Shibuya Incident arc. This is when the story goes back to the present, and Yuji Itadori and his friends have to deal with a lot of different threads.

The appeal of the series

Jujutsu Kaisen @JujutsuTwts Can't wait to see Gojo go crazy in Season 2 Can't wait to see Gojo go crazy in Season 2 https://t.co/3og6uvXSxV

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is getting a lot of hype, which is understandable: the series has gone on to become one of the most rated in the entire world, with some claiming that Gege Akutami's series is a modern classic of the shonen genre. And the anime adaptation by MAPPA has only helped with that assumption.

The series has been highly regarded because of its strong characterization, a very detailed and intricate battle system, a story that has a lot of twists and turns, and battle scenes that stick to the audience's minds. Also, Akutami is known for taking a lot of different classic tropes of the genre and subverting them in a way that feels fresh and exciting.

On that front, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 seems to be a very important occasion for the series. Gojo's past and the Shibuya Incident are major aspects of the franchise, so there are a lot of expectations about what is going to happen and if the adaptation is going to do justice to the source material.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes