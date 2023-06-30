Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 reveals how Sukuna outsmarted Gojo's Infinity

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 was recently released and it pushed the envelope even further in the battle between Gojo Satoru and Ryomen Sukuna, the King of Curses. Both characters have shown in this battle how much of a master they are in their respective fighting styles but the recent chapter has proven that even more because of their actions and twisting the rules of the battle system.

Author Gege Akutami might be walking a fine line with the events that happened in this battle, which has a lot to do with Sukuna and how he outsmarted Gojo.

However, there is no denying that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 was filled with excitement.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Sukuna and Gojo being masters of their craft in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227

One of the biggest shocks when reading this chapter was the display both characters had regarding Domain Expansion manipulation. Both Gojo and Sukuna proved that they could manipulate their Domains and expand them at will without much problem, which is something that wasn't possible in theory. It has been stated that the wider the domain, the weaker it gets.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 showed that both characters don't have that problem, particularly Gojo. Satoru even manages to fix his own exhausted Cursed Technique by using his Reversed Cursed Technique, which Yuta highlights as something that should be impossible.

Even Atsuya Kusakabe mentions how annoying it is that normal Cursed Technique rules don't apply to Gojo.

Sukuna did likewise by manipulating his Domain and keeping it barrierless for long periods of time, highlighting how much of a master he is in his craft.

Author Gege Akutami has not only given a very entertaining battle so far but he has also managed to show the level of expertise that these two characters have.

Sukuna's tactics for Gojo's Infinite Void

As the battle was ensuing, Sukuna made a very good show of his abilities as a tactician and how to implement them during this conflict. Gojo was about to use his Infinite Void technique but, according to Kenjaku himself in the chapter, Sukuna found a way to dodge it.

Sukuna, in order to destroy Gojo's domain, expanded his range and increased the power of his binding vow, even more so than what he did in the Shibuya arc. This is because Sukuna was already aware of Gojo's Infinite Void and how the only people safe from his range are those touched by Satoru himself, as he saw when he was in Yuji Itadori's body.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 serves as a good example of what these two characters can do and how above they are from the rest of the competition.

Both Gojo and Sukuna have managed to overcome many of the limitations of the battle system in the series and done so in a way that doesn't feel forced or contrived, which is often the problem with these decisions by the authors in other manga series.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 showed once again the level of genius of these two characters and author Gege Akutami seems to be delivering the goods with such a hyped-up battle.

Considering the final page's cliffhanger, it's safe to say that the fans are looking forward to what is happening in the next few chapters.

