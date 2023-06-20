Why Jujutsu Kaisen creator Akutami is taking a break, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami is taking a creative break which has pushed the release of chapter 227 back a week. Given that this is the second time that the author has taken a break in recent weeks, fans have been naturally concerned. This week's hiatus, however, is due to the creation of a special cover for Weekly Shonen Jump, presumably to commemorate the release of the second season of the anime.

While Akutami is taking a break to do another project related to the series, it is also reflective of manga author's challenges and difficulties in their everyday work. The situation of the Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka also applies to other authors in the industry.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Gege Akutami is taking a break from the Jujutsu Kaisen series to create a special cover for Weekly Shonen Jump

The upcoming issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, which is scheduled to be released on June 2, will have a cover illustration drawn by Gege Akutami. The cover is to promote the second season of the anime. Therefore, the mangaka will take a little break before releasing the next Jujutsu Kaisen chapter.

The author had also done something similar a few weeks ago, before the release of chapter 225, arguing that he needed a creative break. His announcement was well-received by many readers as the manga is now depicting the series-defining showdown between Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna.

However, the author has also taken breaks because of health reasons. Since mangakas are often overworked—as evidenced by the recent death of Berserk author Kentaro Miura—this news hit close to home for many readers. To note, Yoshihiro Togashi and Eiichiro Oda, the creators of Hunter X Hunter and One Piece, respectively, have faced health adversities just like Akutami.

Since Akutami's health is far more essential, readers have been incredibly understanding when he takes time off to recharge before completing the manga's final chapters.

Where the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is at the moment

It can be said that the manga is at its highest point at the moment. Now that Satoru Gojo was set free after years (in real life) of being captive in another dimension, his fight with Ryomen Sukuna, now in Megumi Fushiguro's body, is inevitable.

In that regard, Gege Akutami has so far managed to deliver when it mattered. The battle between these two powerhouses in the series has been stellar, with great paneling and art to boot. Both characters have shown why they are viewed as the best in their class and the confrontation already had some truly great moments.

Moments such as Sukuna using his Domain Expansion without barriers, Malevolent Shrine, or Satoru Gojo gaining the upper hand by forcing the former to use a lot of his Cursed Energy to blast him away are some highlights worth pointing out.

Final thoughts

Gege Akutami taking a break from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, albeit to work on a cover to promote the anime release, is a positive thing. Manga authors are often overworked and their health shouldn't be compromised for their art. Hopefully, he can recharge his batteries and finish the series on a high note.

