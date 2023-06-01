Is Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 delayed? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 has gotten delayed by a couple of weeks and will now be released on June 12. The popular shonen manga has gone from strength to strength in recent months, particularly considering the current arc that seems to be the final one in the story.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 also seems to have a lot more updates about the coming events in the current storyline, but fans are going to have to wait in order to see how things unfold and what the outcome is going to be.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 delayed: Mangaka Gege Akutami decided to go on a short break

- A confrontation between monsters, the city can't hold on!



The Jujutsu Kaisen manga had been released on a weekly basis in recent times, with chapter 224 published on May 29, but now things have taken a turn, with the next chapter being published on June 12. This may have seemed like a weird decision when taking into account how much excitement there is for the series at the moment, but the decision stems from the author.

Author Gege Akutami decided for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 to be released a couple of weeks later since the mangaka wanted to take a creative break from the series for a few days and come back refreshed for the final portion of the storyline.

The final battle between Satoru Gojo and Sukuna, the King of Curses, has been long awaited by fans since the story started, so this break is more than warranted.

Even leaving that aside, manga authors in Japan have a long history of overworking themselves while doing their series, so if this allows Akutami to recharge and offer the best possible version of the story, the decision is more than welcome.

Current state of the series before Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225

The current state of the series shows how Sukuna has now left Yuji Itadori’s body and has now taken over Megumi, which has led to a whole new level of crisis. On the other hand, now Satoru Gojo has been set free and was poised to face the King of Curses in a climactic final battle where only one can survive.

In that regard, the series in the manga is currently showing the early stages of the battle between these two characters while other plotlines are being developed. It is also taking its time and moving at a steady pace, with author Gege Akutami doing things carefully to make things work, especially considering how hyped this confrontation has been since the series’ creation.

Akutami has gone on record saying that the series is very likely to end this year and that might actually happen as Sukuna vs. Gojo seems to be the endgame of the series. However, more than the actual date for the ending, the most important part is going to be how it is executed.

Final thoughts

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 224: It’s on! Gojo and Sukuna throw down in a fight that will change the world! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/438Cpl0 Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 224: It’s on! Gojo and Sukuna throw down in a fight that will change the world! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/438Cpl0 https://t.co/yzvBEZ1R1n

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 is set to be another milestone in the series, with many of the recent chapters being some of the most popular discussions in the anime and manga community.

The series is going from strength to strength right now and Gege Akutami taking a creative break could be the best decision so this final portion of the manga can have the ending it deserves.

