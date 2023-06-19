The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses release date, cast, plot, theme songs, and more

Koume Fujichika’s The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses manga was announced to be getting an anime adaptation on January 13, 2023. The series is being helmed by Susumu Kondou, the director behind The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today. Additionally, Studio GoHands, the production house acclaimed for the Seitokai Yakuindomo franchise, is behind the series. All this has added excitement among fans.

Set to air on July 4, 2023, The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses is about a beginning of a love story that blossoms amidst blurry visions as Kaede Komura brings clarity to Ai Mie's myopic world.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses to air on Saturday, July 4, 2023

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses will debut on Saturday, July 4, at 11 pm JST on TOKYO MX and will later run on other pertinent syndications of Japan, including BS Asahi and MBS. The anime will also be streamed on U-NEXT and ABEMA, two of the popular streaming services in Japan.

The international release of the series is yet to be made public. However, Crunchyroll being the unlimited source of anime supply worldwide, the streaming giant can be expected to include The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses in its Summer 2023 lineup.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses series’ synopsis by its English publisher, Square Enix, reads:

"Komura starts his school year with a new seat neighbor in homeroom—the bespectacled Mie. Before long, he's nursing a raging crush on his quirky classmate who's always forgetting her glasses! While this might be ideal for Komura to get to know Mie better, will his poor heart give out from the daily strain of being up close and personal with the girl he likes?!"

Shion Wakayama, known for playing Inoue Takina in Lycoris Recoil and Annerose in The Eminence in Shadow, will be voicing Ai Mie. Masahiro Itou, who plays Kyouya Hashiba in Remake Our Life! and Ren Nanahoshi and Argonavis from BanG Dream!, will be taking the role of Kaede Komura.

Here’s the list of the characters and their official cast in the anime:

Ren Azuma - Ryouhei Kimura (Koutarou Bokuto in Haikyuu!!)

Tokita-kun - Kentarō Tone (Haku in Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth)

Tomo Yasaka - Yūsuke Kobayashi (Senku Ishigami in Dr. Stone)

Narumi Someya - Shino Shimoji (Maha in The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat)

Yuika Hibuchi - Saki Miyashita (Shiori Sakurazaka in More than a married couple, but not lovers.)

Asuka Kawato - Aya Uchida (Kotori Minami in Love Live!)

Maho Tōyama - Minori Suzuki (Sera in Black Summoner)

16-year-old high school girl, Tsuzuri, who went viral with her song Uramote, will debut by singing the opening theme song, NAME, in The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses. Masayoshi Ooishi, the renowned singer and composer, will form a special unit called "Masayoshi ga Megane wo Wasureta," with the lead VAs to provide the ending theme song, Megane Go Round.

Susumu Kondou and Katsumasa Yokomine have directed the series at Studio GoHands, with Hiroshi Okubo as the main animator. Tamazo Yanagi has penned the script. Takayuki Uchida provided the character designs and is also the chief animation designer alongside Keiji Tani and Makoto Furata. Shingo Suzuki is behind the concept art. Hisashi Muramatsu is the sound director, and Jimmy Thumb P composed the music.

