The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses release window announced with an official trailer and a key visual

Koume Fujichika's well-acclaimed rom-com manga series, The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses, was announced to receive an anime adaptation on the newly launched website on January 13, 2023.

The mangaka of the series released a commemorative visual to celebrate the announcement featuring the two primary characters, Kaede Komura and Ai Mie.

The website of the series recently announced that The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses would be making its debut in July. However, the exact release date and the broadcast details remained undisclosed. The YouTube channel @ShochikuAnimeOfficial dropped the official trailer for the series, which gives a brief glance at the beguiling animation by GoHands.

VA of Lycoris Recoil’s Takina Inoue will voice Ai Mie in The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses

Shion Wakayama, who played Takina Inoue in Spider Lily and Asaura's original action anime, Lycoris Recoil, will be voicing Ai Mie in The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses.

Wakayama is also known for many commendable roles, such as Annerose in The Eminence in Shadow, Destiny in Takt Op. Destiny, and Aoi Aioi in Her Blue Sky.

Masahiro Itou will be portraying the role of Kaede Komura in the anime.

Itou made his debut in the industry by taking on the role of Zakusa Ishigame in Cardfight!! Vanguard: overDress and later garnered a lot of praise for playing Kyouya Hashiba in Remake Our Life! and Ren Nanahoshi in Argonavis.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses, the “Zero Distance” romantic comedy series, follows the absentminded Ai Mie, who is natural at constantly forgetting her glasses. Kaede Komura, who arrives late to the class, gets flustered by Ai’s charm, who sits next to him. Soon Komura discovers that Ai has a habit of forgetting her spectacles.

Due to Ai’s poor vision, it is hard for her to recognize people’s faces, which inadvertently makes her unable to understand boundaries as she gets extremely close to people’s faces to get to know who they are.

Komura decides to befriend the clumsy Ai and helps her every day. Komura had already fallen for Ai on the first day. However, each day he gets to know more about her, which eventually strengthens their friendship.

Square Enix Manga & Books, the English publisher of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses, describes the series as such:

"Komura starts his school year with a new seat neighbor in homeroom—the bespectacled Mie. Before long, he's nursing a raging crush on his quirky classmate who's always forgetting her glasses! While this might be ideal for Komura to get to know Mie better, will his poor heart give out from the daily strain of being up close and personal with the girl he likes?!"

Susumu Kaido is directing the series at GoHands Studios with Katsumasa Yokomine. Tamazou Yanagi is penning the scripts, and Takayuki Uchida is behind the character designs.

Hiroshi Okubo is breathing life into the series by taking on the role of the main animator alongside chief animation directors, including Keiji Tani, Makoto Furuta, and Takayuki Uchida.

