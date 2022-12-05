Solo Leveling anime releases character designs of Sung Jin Woo and Cha Hae In

Nearly six months after the initial announcement of the Solo Leveling anime adaptation, A-1 Pictures has finally released the character designs of the anime's main character Sung Jin Woo and female main character Cha Hae In.

Solo Leveling is a web novel that was originally written by Chugong. The webtoon of the same was later illustrated by Jang Sung Rak (aka Dubu), who passed away earlier this year on July 23, 2022, due to a cerebral hemorrhage.

Solo Leveling anime reveals the main characters' regular and battle designs

Back in July 2022, it was announced that the Solo Leveling anime was set to be released in 2023. While no specific release date has been disclosed yet, fans can soon expect a release window to be announced. In the meantime, studio A-1 Pictures has finally revealed the character designs for the main character Sung Jin Woo and the female main character Cha Hae In.

Sung Jin Woo is the anime's main character, who was initially known as the Weakest Hunter in the series. However, after a certain incident, the System chooses him to be the sole player who can level up, which is when he starts leveling up.

Cha Hae In is the main female character of the series, who is the only S-Rank female Hunter, but Sung Jin Woo's rare condition causes him to stand out to her among all hunters. After having witnessed him in action, she soon starts developing feelings for him.

Sung Jin Woo and Cha Hae In as seen in the Solo Leveling webtoon adaptation (Image via DUBU)

In addition to the general character designs, the production team also revealed the two protagonist's battle character designs. Besides, the battle armor sketches go on to show the quality of animation that fans of the series can expect from the anime.

The production studio, i.e., A-1 Pictures, has a good reputation of animating several popular series, including Boku dake ga Inai Machi, Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso, Sword Art Online, Fairy Tail, Black Butler, and Kaguya-sama: Love Is War. Hence, fans can be assured that the animation of Solo Leveling won't be disappointing.

Synopsis of the series

Sung Jin Woo as seen in Solo Leveling Webtoon (Image via DUBU)

In a world filled with monsters, there existed humans who possessed magical abilities called Hunters. Among them, Sung Jin Woo was the lowest ranked.

One day, he gets trapped in a powerful dungeon that nearly wipes out his entire party. During his attempts to survive the ordeal, a mysterious program called the System chose him as its sole player and gave him the extremely rare ability to level up in strength.

Thus, the protagonist begins his journey to become the strongest Hunter as he is the only person capable of leveling up in strength. However, while he is on his journey, he faces several enemies, including Monsters and Humans.

