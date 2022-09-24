Solo Leveling anime reveals release window and brand new concept art at Aniplex Online Fest 2022

The Solo Leveling anime stage at Aniplex Online Fest 2022 was short, but it divulged some key information. The anime will be released in 2023 and produced by A-1 pictures. Hiroyuki Sawano is taking care of the music, and Shunsuke Nakashige is overseeing the project as the director.

However, this is not new information, as most of it was revealed during the trailer launch months ago. The highlight of the Aniplex stage was the release of two concept sketches by A-1 Pictures. The Sketches show protagonist Sung Jin-Woo before and after his transformation.

Jin-Woo, before transformation (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The stage began with showcasing the previously launched Solo Leveling trailer consisting of the poster, animated webtoon panels, and staff details. After the trailer was shown, the hosts brought forth two concept sketches.

The first one is of Jin-Woo when he was an E-rank hunter before his demise at the Double Dungeon. The studio seems to have kept the original manhwa design; however, the color choices are unknown as of yet.

Jin-Woo, after transformation (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The second sketch shows Jinwoo after his transformation, and the original design is kept for this version as well. The announced staff list is as follows:

Director: Shunsuke Nakashige (Sword Art Online)

Lead Writer: Noboru Kimura (My Hime, Healer Girl)

Music: Hiroyuki Sawano (Attack on Titan, The Seven Deadly Sins, Blue Exorcist)

Character Design: Tomoko Sudo (Seven Deadly Sins, Ano Hana)

Solo Leveling is being animated by A1- Pictures, known for Sword Art Online, Seven Deadly Sins, Your Lie in April, Erased, and more. The anime will be broadcast in association with Crunchyroll. Readers can expect a proper trailer and more details later this year.

Synopsis

Solo Leveling (俺だけレベルアップな件)is a web novel written by Chugong. The webtoon adaptation was illustrated by the late Jang Sung-Rak. It was first published on KakaoPage in March 2018. It ran for two seasons and 179 episodes, which have since been collected into five volumes and subsequently published by D&C Media.

The series concerns the appearance of “Gates,” magical portals that connect different worlds and allow monsters to come through. Hunters eliminate these monsters and close any gate that appears. Sung Jin-Woo is an E-rank hunter, also known as the “Weakest Hunter in the World.”

However, after an incident at a rare Double Dungeon, Jin-Woo wakes up with a mysterious screen floating above his head and a mechanical voice assisting him in leveling up. Soon, Jin-Woo finds himself at the center of a mysterious plot.

