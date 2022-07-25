Solo Leveling manhwa illustrator Jang Sung-rak passes away due to chronic illness

REDICE Studio sadly notified the world of the death of Solo Leveling illustrator Jang Sung-rak, also known by the pseudonym DUBU. The beloved illustrator’s cause of death is said to be a brain hemorrhage, caused by chronic illnesses which plagued him throughout Solo Leveling’s original serialization run.
REDICE said that a private funeral for Sung-rak was already held over the weekend, with the artist’s death having occurred on Saturday, July 23. Friends and family were said to have attended to celebrate the life of the critically and publicly acclaimed artist.
Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest news regarding the tragic passing of Solo Leveling illustrator Jang Sung-rak, also known as DUBU.
Solo Leveling illustrator Jang Sung-rak passes away from unspecified chronic illness
The news
The chronic illness which had plagued Sung-rak for many years has yet to be specified, and will likely not be revealed out of respect to the creator and his family. Fans are, however, familiar with the consequences of this illness, with his series’ original serialization run being plagued by necessary breaks due to said chronic illness.
The series was recently announced to receive an anime adaptation, set to release in 2023 as part of the Crunchyroll Originals lineup. It is set to be produced by A-1 Pictures, with very little information currently available regarding the adaptation’s staff or cast.
One confirmed staff member is Attack on Titan’s Hiroyuki Sawano, who is set to compose music for the series.
The series follows protagonist Sung Jinwoo, living in a fantasy world where Hunters, people with magical powers, are abundant. Jinwoo starts the series as one of the weakest Hunters, but is eventually gifted the ability to level up by an enigmatic and seemingly sinister force.
The series follows him as he grows stronger and stronger, surpassing all who once thought him weak.
Fan outpouring regarding Sung-rak’s death has been plentiful, with many thanking Sung-rak for the amazing art he provided for one of their favorite series.
Fans are also lamenting that Sung-rak will not receive the opportunity to see the anime adaptation of his beautiful and original artwork for the manhwa series.
Be sure to keep up with all general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.