Solo Leveling manhwa illustrator Jang Sung-rak passes away due to chronic illness

REDICE Studio sadly notified the world of the death of Solo Leveling illustrator Jang Sung-rak, also known by the pseudonym DUBU. The beloved illustrator’s cause of death is said to be a brain hemorrhage, caused by chronic illnesses which plagued him throughout Solo Leveling’s original serialization run.

REDICE said that a private funeral for Sung-rak was already held over the weekend, with the artist’s death having occurred on Saturday, July 23. Friends and family were said to have attended to celebrate the life of the critically and publicly acclaimed artist.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest news regarding the tragic passing of Solo Leveling illustrator Jang Sung-rak, also known as DUBU.

Solo Leveling illustrator Jang Sung-rak passes away from unspecified chronic illness

The news

The chronic illness which had plagued Sung-rak for many years has yet to be specified, and will likely not be revealed out of respect to the creator and his family. Fans are, however, familiar with the consequences of this illness, with his series’ original serialization run being plagued by necessary breaks due to said chronic illness.

The series was recently announced to receive an anime adaptation, set to release in 2023 as part of the Crunchyroll Originals lineup. It is set to be produced by A-1 Pictures, with very little information currently available regarding the adaptation’s staff or cast.

One confirmed staff member is Attack on Titan’s Hiroyuki Sawano, who is set to compose music for the series.

The series follows protagonist Sung Jinwoo, living in a fantasy world where Hunters, people with magical powers, are abundant. Jinwoo starts the series as one of the weakest Hunters, but is eventually gifted the ability to level up by an enigmatic and seemingly sinister force.

The series follows him as he grows stronger and stronger, surpassing all who once thought him weak.

Fan outpouring regarding Sung-rak’s death has been plentiful, with many thanking Sung-rak for the amazing art he provided for one of their favorite series.

Momo @DeadlyDearly @REDICE_STUDIO during my down time and unemployed during 2020-2021, your contribution is the only thing that keep me going on and expecting for the next week to come. Thank you for being with me during that time. Rest in peace. @REDICE_STUDIO during my down time and unemployed during 2020-2021, your contribution is the only thing that keep me going on and expecting for the next week to come. Thank you for being with me during that time. Rest in peace.

LeukoS🇯🇵 @Leukos_1 @REDICE_STUDIO Dubu is one such artist who had contributed to art for the most of the current manhwa. Truly sad to see him leaving. As someone who was here from day 1 for its serialize. R.I.P @REDICE_STUDIO Dubu is one such artist who had contributed to art for the most of the current manhwa. Truly sad to see him leaving. As someone who was here from day 1 for its serialize. R.I.P

sanitysz @AlveszAdrian @REDICE_STUDIO Thanks for everything Jang-Sung-Rak, your art has definitely captivated me and must have captivated thousands of people to read and fall in love with solo leveling. Your trace will forever be in our hearts. Solem @REDICE_STUDIO Thanks for everything Jang-Sung-Rak, your art has definitely captivated me and must have captivated thousands of people to read and fall in love with solo leveling. Your trace will forever be in our hearts. Solem

packergirl @p9cker_girl



we'll be forever grateful for the art DUBU-sensei blessed us with and his legacy will live on in Solo Leveling. @REDICE_STUDIO we covered Solo Leveling for a long time and it even helped us through our own grieving process.we'll be forever grateful for the art DUBU-sensei blessed us with and his legacy will live on in Solo Leveling. @REDICE_STUDIO we covered Solo Leveling for a long time and it even helped us through our own grieving process.we'll be forever grateful for the art DUBU-sensei blessed us with and his legacy will live on in Solo Leveling. https://t.co/YgpwMUfCEV

ShineS194° @Dnsuhosh Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart, You will be in our memories forever! Love u always Author-nim. @REDICE_STUDIO RIP Author-nim.. Gone from our sight, but never from our heartsWherever you are, you will always be in my heart, You will be in our memories forever! Love u always Author-nim. @REDICE_STUDIO RIP Author-nim.. Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts😭 Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart, You will be in our memories forever! Love u always Author-nim. https://t.co/u8Qv49ecD9

Fans are also lamenting that Sung-rak will not receive the opportunity to see the anime adaptation of his beautiful and original artwork for the manhwa series.

