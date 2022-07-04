Solo Leveling Anime teaser has everyone worried about a major issue

Fans of Solo Leveling were elated with the announcement of the anime adaptation of the most awaited Manhwa series at the Anime Expo 2022. The series will be produced by A-1 Pictures, one of the most renowned production houses in the anime industry.

While fans are having a hard time suppressing their emotions after the first trailer of Solo Leveling anime was released, they are also afraid of so many things regarding the anime adaptation.

Fans' worries about Solo Leveling’s anime adaptation can’t be overlooked

Chugong’s Solo Leveling has remained one of the best manhwa for many years. After its serialization in Kakao’s digital comic, it successfully garnered 2.4 million readers in KakaoPage in little to no time, which was a huge achievement for the manhwa series. It also accumulated over 1 million cumulative readerships on Piccoma after its webtoon was launched on Kakao Japan.

Loyal fans of Solo Leveling were immensely ecstatic to hear about the anime adaptation at Anime Expo 2022, a moment everyone has been waiting for, for years. However, after the trailer was released, fans started having second thoughts about how the anime is going to be.

Fans shared their view regarding the anime adaptation in the trailer's comment section on youtube (Image via Sportskeeda)

Manga, manhwa, and comic enthusiasts always hope their favorite series receives the best anime adaptation possible, and they don't want minor aspects of the storyline to get sidelined. A few perfectionists also want the series to have the best staff, including the best directors, production houses, writers, character designers, and soundtrack artists.

Some fans have shared their dissatisfaction regarding the head writer of the anime, Noboru Kimura, who is known for his script writing, series composition, and screenplay. Noboru has worked with some popular anime like Phantom: Requiem for the Phantom, Amagami SS, Gundam Build Divers, and Kokkoku.

While some of Noboru’s script writing didn’t get appreciated much like others, fans are afraid of the adaptation. However, others were happy with the given staff and shared their views in the YouTube comments section. The bewitching anime by A-1 Pictures assured fans that the fight sequence and the artwork are going to take their breath away.

RogersBase @ AX 2022 @RogersBase Hiroyuki Sawano is the PERFECT choice to do the Solo Leveling soundtrack too. That was EASILY my favorite part about today’s announcement! Hiroyuki Sawano is the PERFECT choice to do the Solo Leveling soundtrack too. That was EASILY my favorite part about today’s announcement!

A-1 Pictures is one of the most reputed and renowned production houses in the anime industry, known for its greatest works like Fairy Tail, Blue Exorcist, Your Lie in April, Kaguya Sama Love is War, Sword Art Online: Alicization, etc. Fans were also excited to hear that Hiroyuki Sawano will be working on the soundtrack for the series.

maria⁷ @bombaciofleur You mean to tell me that the creator of this masterpiece for aot is in charge of solo leveling’s soundtrack??? I absolutely love this I can’t- You mean to tell me that the creator of this masterpiece for aot is in charge of solo leveling’s soundtrack??? I absolutely love this I can’t- https://t.co/DkE2NoLhOP

At the end of the day, everyone has been waiting for the series to get animated, which came as a surprise as fans weren't expecting it to happen anytime soon. Although not much has been revealed about the series, more details will be unveiled soon. So fans can expect a special announcement from Solo Leveling, where the series will finally introduce all of its cast.

Solo Leveling Staff

Director: Shunsuke Nakashige

Head Writer: Noboru Kimura

Character Designer: Tomoko Sudo

Music: Hiroyuki Sawano

Animation Studio: A-1 Pictures

