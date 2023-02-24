Why The Eminence in Shadow episode 21 doesn't exist?

The Eminence in Shadow anime is based on a Japanese light novel series of the same name, written by Daisuke Aizawa and illustrated by Tōzai. The Nexus-produced anime series aired from October 2022 to February 2023, with a total of 20 episodes in the first season.

Many viewers think season one will continue after episode 20 since they are still anticipating the release of episode 21. As the first season has ended and a second season of the anime has been confirmed, much to the delight of fans, Episode 21 will never be aired.

The first season of The Eminence in Shadow lasted only 20 episodes

The Eminence in Shadow season 1 comprised 20 episodes, adapting volumes 1 and 2 of the light novel series. The source material present in the first two volumes of the light novel was fully utilized for these 20 episodes.

Thus, there are no chapters left behind to adopt from volumes 1 and 2, making episode 21 nonviable. Hence, it makes sense for the showrunners to draw a conclusion with episode 20 and not stretch the season to episode 21.

The showrunners have taken the decision to adapt volume 3 of the light novel for season 2 of the anime. This is probably the best way to keep seasons running based on volumes, helping avoid confusion among fans.

The Eminence in Shadow anime adaptation still has a lot of source material available for season 2 and for the upcoming seasons after that as well. Like season 1, fans can expect season 2 to run for 20 episodes, covering volume 3.

The news of season 2 came as a shock to many fans who were expecting more season 1 episodes to be released in February. However, fans have taken this news in great stride and are eagerly waiting to see Cid Kagenou resume his journey towards becoming the strongest man in the entire world.

Some news regarding season 2

Studio Nexus will be producing The Eminence in Shadow season 2 as well, with the main staff returning for the upcoming season once more. The anime will pick up from light novel volume 3 in the upcoming season. As shown in the trailer, the upcoming season will take Cid Kagenou and his Shadow Garden to the Lawless City.

The above trailer also features other characters such as Juggernaut the Tyrant, Yukime the Spirit Fox, Crimson the Vampire, and other interesting and mysterious characters who will make their grand debut in the upcoming season.

The upcoming season will look to focus on Lawless City, which is known for its large, illegal, and corrupt slums. In this city, slavery, abuse, crime, and depravity run rampant under the governance of the three monarchs: Elizabeth, Yukime, and Juggernaut.

