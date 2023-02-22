The Eminence in Shadow season 2 official trailer gives a first look at the new antagonists

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 has finally been confirmed, and fans are having a hard time controlling their emotions. Due to the intense hype about the mystery surrounding the Cult of Diablos, the continuation of Cid Kagenou’s escapades, and Shadow Garden’s evolvement, the sequel became the most anticipated dark-fantasy installment of 2023.

The Eminence in Shadow commemorative special event on Kadokawa’s YouTube channel recently revealed the official trailer for season 2. However, besides the excitement for the next installment, fans are astonished by the new enigmatic characters featured in the trailer.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for The Eminence Shadow anime and light novel series.

Blood Queen Elisabeth, Spirit Fox Yukime, and more characters will be making their debut in The Eminence in Shadow season 2

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 will pick up from volume 3, prologue, Heading to the Lawless City Over Fall Break, where Cid Kagenou will briefly narrate the aftermath of the Bushin Festival disaster. As the trailer shows, the upcoming season will take Cid Kagenou/Shadow and his Shadow Garden to the Lawless City, a large conurbation that has existed for a long time.

Although the true origins of the Lawless City are a mystery, the city known for abuse, slavery, killing, and several illegal activities, is governed by three monarchs, Juggernaut the Tyrant, Yukime the Spirit Fox, and Crimson the Vampire. These rulers reside in their own havens, three largely built towers that govern every third part of the Lawless City.

The first new character featured in the trailer is White Demon, an exiled knight of an unknown kingdom who works as a watchdog for Elisabeth’s Crimson Tower, whose only job is to fend off uninvited guests from entering the premises. In the light novel series, White Demon is described as a sadistic and morally corrupt individual who only likes to kill.

White Demon in The Eminence in shadow season 2 official trailer (Image via Nexus)

The second character revealed is Yukime, the ruthless and cold enchantress of White Tower who governs the pleasure district of the Lawless City. Yukime owns the Snow Fox Corporation, which will become a rival to Gamma’s Mitsugoshi company.

Yukime in The Eminence in shadow season 2 official trailer (Image via Nexus)

The third character revealed in the trailer is the vicious Juggernaut of the Black Tower. He is stated to be a barbaric goliath who would attack anyone, even if they are not his enemies.

Juggernaut in The Eminence in shadow season 2 official trailer (Image via Nexus)

The fourth character that viewers get a glimpse of in the trailer is the progenitor of vampires. Elisabeth, the “Blood Queen,” is a benevolent entity who, despite her nature, refuses to take human lives.

Elisabeth in The Eminence in shadow season 2 official trailer (Image via Nexus)

The last character shown is presumed to be Mary, a legendary vampire hunter who dedicated herself to putting an end to the Blood Queen. However, fans will be surprised to learn about their connection in the upcoming season.

Unknown character seen before Cid Kagenou in The Eminence in shadow season 2 official trailer (Image via Nexus)

The Eminence in Shadow commemorative event also announced an in-game event called Rose of Garden would take place in The Eminence in Shadow: Master of Garden mobile game. The trailer for Rose of Garden unveiled the character design of Rose and Lambda for the game.

The Eminence in Shadow: Master of Garden @emishadow_rpg



The "Auxiliary Chapter: Rose of Garden" arrives on Feb 23, 4 AM (UTC)! Are you ready for training?The "Auxiliary Chapter: Rose of Garden" arrives on Feb 23, 4 AM (UTC)! Are you ready for training? 🔥The "Auxiliary Chapter: Rose of Garden" arrives on Feb 23, 4 AM (UTC)! https://t.co/ij4bdLz2pD

Since Rose became a member of the Shadow Garden with her new identity, 666, fans can’t wait to see her in her new uniform, similar to the one featured in Rose of Garden.

Poll : 0 votes