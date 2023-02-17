The Eminence in Shadow episode 20 sets the stage for season 2 with the debut of new faces

Episode 20, the grand finale of The Eminence in Shadow, was the most awaited installment of the season. The enthralling episode exceeded fans' expectations with a bewitching combat sequence where Cid Kagenou/Shadow outsmarted and overwhelmed Iris and Beatrix without breaking a sweat.

Besides imparting a riveting ending, the grand finale caught fans off guard with Shadow’s hidden empire and a few enigmatic characters from Shadow Garden and Cult of Diablos, who didn’t make an appearance in the first season.

The episode also shocked fans by showing Sherry Barnett’s deranged state, where she seemed to invest all her time investigating Shadow.

The Eminence in Shadow episode 20 sees Iris and Beatrix’s defeat, Sherry’s insanity, and more

Kiyo @Kiyopon_24 Eminence in Shadow might be the best anime of the season or the year what a good finale for season 1 Eminence in Shadow might be the best anime of the season or the year what a good finale for season 1 🔥 https://t.co/2eBxypCqfW

Daisuke Aizawa’s dark-fantasy anime, The Eminence in Shadow, had a good run, garnering an impressive reception from both anime and non-anime enthusiasts. Fans expected the series would end the season with Cid Kagenou going “I Am Atomic” for the third time. However, all he did with his ultimate attack was change the gloomy weather to cloudless.

Draken1225 @Shiki12250

One of the better isekai's out there

Main character is goated Finished Eminence in Shadow animeOne of the better isekai's out thereMain character is goated Finished Eminence in Shadow animeOne of the better isekai's out thereMain character is goated 🌟 https://t.co/khXJao3PRE

Fans of the series were a little heartbroken with Iris Midgar’s unfulfilled resolve to bring the Shadow Garden and its leader to justice. As the most powerful Dark Knight and the first princess to the Kingdom of Midgar, Iris’s shoulders are burdened with responsibilities.

As someone who is all about righteousness, Iris doesn’t tolerate chaos within the kingdom, be it from a vigilante group fighting for the very cause of removing the evil Cult of Diablos.

Losing her chance in a lifetime of defeating Shadow caused Iris to burst into tears. While she bade her goodbyes to Beatrix, Iris looked miserable and crushed.

Perv Asshat apologizing to Mordred, as seen in The Eminence in Shadow episode 20 (Image via Nexus)

Elsewhere, Rose was drafted into the Shadow Garden by Alpha, where to become a member, she had to forget everything that connected her to her past. For Rose, the burger wrapper, the only thing that reminded her of Cid, was dearer than the inheritance to the Oriana Kingdom and her royal lifestyle. Regardless of her current circumstances, she still can’t remove Cid from her life.

The Eminence in Shadow episode 20 surprised fans with the debut of Lambda, 664, and 665, three of the most important members of the Shadow Garden.

Ranked at #11 in the organization, Lamba is in charge of training recruits. Being a former military officer of the Velgata Empire, Lambda is naturally harsh and cold-hearted. Fans can’t wait to see more of her in the upcoming season.

Lambda/#11, as seen in The Eminence in Shadow episode 20 (Image via Nexus)

Besides Lambda, 664 and 665 were the two Shadow Garden members who stole the show by being adorable. Rose, who was renamed 666 by Lambda, will be forming a trio between 664 and 665.

Sherry, who, after the Midgar Academy Terrorist incident, moved to Lagus for higher studies in Artifacts, is seen as heavily invested in investigating Shadow. Due to the death of Lutheran in Shadow’s hands, Sherry decided to walk down the path of vengeance.

Sherry Barnett, as seen in The Eminence in Shadow episode 20 (Image via Nexus)

Despite being physically weak, Sherry possesses an overwhelming knowledge of artifacts, which is why she could become a challenging obstacle to the protagonist's path.

The Eminence in Shadow episode 20 has finally given a glimpse of Morded, the 9th seat in the Knights of Rounds, one of the most powerful members of the Cult of Diablos, who will make his grand debut in season 2.

Rock • ロック @aloysaikou The Eminence in Shadow is the epitome of the power fantasy genre. Few shows manage to keep the overpowered formula interesting, but by taking a comedic spin to it and having interesting side characters, it passes the bare minimum which most never even manage.



8/10 The Eminence in Shadow is the epitome of the power fantasy genre. Few shows manage to keep the overpowered formula interesting, but by taking a comedic spin to it and having interesting side characters, it passes the bare minimum which most never even manage.8/10 https://t.co/ACgOOAV4LP

The Eminence in Shadow episode 20, being the finale for the season, was expected to reveal many things, like Nu’s relationship with Marco, how Cid acquired the Shadow powers, Perv Asshat’s real goal, Beatrix’s past, and much more.

With the recent revelations, fans are hyped for season 2, which will solve the mystifying plotholes surrounding the series and continue the protagonist’s journey of becoming the strongest entity.

The Eminence in Shadow is all set to deliver a mystery announcement, read here!

Poll : 0 votes