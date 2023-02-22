The Eminence in Shadow season 2 confirmed with an official trailer

Following the ultimate finale of The Eminence in Shadow, devoted fans of the series have been eagerly waiting for the show to be green-lit for a sequel. With the official announcement of the series disclosing special information, fans have set their eyes on Kadokawa’s official YouTube channel, expecting The Eminence in Shadow to get renewed.

During Kadokawa’s recent live stream event, Seiichiro Yamashita (Cid Kagenou), Rina Hidaka (Claire Kagenou), Asami Seto (Alpha), and Hisako Kanemoto (Epsilon) gave fans some interesting news. They shed light on their favorite moments from the series and disclosed additional information as well. However, for fans, the moment of relief came at the end of the event, when the series' sequel was confirmed with an official trailer.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 trailer highlights major chapters from light novel series and new antagonists

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 has finally been confirmed and is under production. Despite being caught off guard with an unprecedented official teaser, fans are still displeased as no release dates have been announced yet. However, they are over the moon as the series is finally in production.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 trailer features Juggernaut the Tyrant, Yukime the Spirit Fox, Crimson the Vampire, and other enigmatic characters who will make their grand debut in the upcoming season. The trailer also revealed that the sequel would cover major chapters from the light novel series, including Lawless City Bandit Hunting!, Pursuing the Blood Queen!, and more.

These characters are the upcoming major antagonists in the series who will be playing a pivotal role in The Eminence in Shadow season 2.

A brief synopsis of The Eminence in Shadow by Hidive reads:

"Some people just aren't suited to playing the part of the flashy, in-your-face hero or the dastardly, mustache-twirling villain with larger-than-life panache. Instead, they operate in the shadows and pull the strings of society through wit and cleverness. That's the role Cid wants to play when he's transported to another world."

It continues:

"Cid spins a yarn or three and becomes the unlikely leader of the underground Shadow Garden organization that fights against a menacing cult (which he totally made up). However, there's a catch even his wild imagination didn't see coming: the cult he concocted actually exists, and they're beyond displeased that his power fantasy just got in the way of their evil plans!"

More details regarding The Eminence in Shadow season 2, including the release date, episode count, additional cast members, theme songs, and more, will be revealed in time. Those who have missed out or want to rewatch the first season can do so exclusively on Hidive in the original version and the English dub.

