10 Summer 2023 anime that start this July

The Summer 2023 anime lineup promises an exciting variety of shows that will launch in July. This year has already been an exciting one for the animanga community, with the release of major new anime and highly anticipated sequels. Fans have already been treated to outstanding productions such as Oshi no Ko, Attack on Titan, and Vinland Saga, which have raised the bar for the next releases.

With its varied range of genres, ranging from exciting shonen adventures to thrilling ghost-hunting tales and engaging high school dramas, the summer 2023 anime lineup promises to captivate viewers. Here is a list of 10 anime series that will premiere in July.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Bleach TYBW part 2, Dark Gathering, and 8 other summer 2023 anime to watch

1) Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Still from the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

One of the most anticipated summer 2023 anime is the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, produced by MAPPA, which will explore Gojo's past. The season will kick off by adapting chapter 65 of Gege Akutami's manga, taking viewers on a journey back in time to when Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto were second-year students at Jujutsu High, a decade ago.

Fans can look forward to the release of the upcoming season on July 6, 2023.

2) Bleach TYBW part 2

Yhwach and Uryu (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach TYBW part 2 will begin airing in July 2023. The upcoming installment will adapt manga volumes 55 to 74, in which the Quincies return to attack Soul Society. While Ichigo will try to protect everyone while still coming to terms with his Quincy, Shinigami, and Hollow identity, Uryu Ishida will join hands with Yhwach. In the upcoming part, the fate of the entire Soul Society is at stake.

3) Dark Gathering

Yayoi Houzuki from Dark Gathering (Image via OLM Studio)

Dark Gathering will be a fascinating watch among the new summer 2023 anime that begins this July. The anime centers around Keitarou Gentouga, a college freshman who despises ghosts yet has an unusual ability to attract them. In the course of the series, Gentouga suffers a spiritual injury on his right hand and witnesses the death of his friend. Unfortunately for him, his student Yayoi Houzuki will seek to find ghosts because one of them was responsible for her parent's death.

4) Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2

Still from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 (Image via Studio Bind)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 is slated to premiere in July 2023. After the first season of 24 episodes concluded in 2021, fans have been excitedly waiting to see the show return with its second season. The story depicts a 34-year-old underachiever who undergoes a miraculous reincarnation and emerges with a renewed drive to live life on his own terms.

5) Horimiya: Piece

Kyoko Hori (Image via Cloverworks)

Horimiya: Piece also known as Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, the sequel to the original Horimiya anime series, is among the list of summer 2023 anime series arriving in July. The original series, which aired for a few months in 2021, did not adapt the complete manga, which this new version is anticipated to do.

In this romantic comedy series, fans can expect to see more of high schooler Kyoko Hori and her classmate Izumi Miyamura.

6) Bungo Stray Dogs season 5

Still from the upcoming Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via Studio Bones)

After captivating fans with its fourth season, the beloved seinen series Bungo Stray Dogs will soon be back with season 5. The story revolves around Atsushi Nakajima, a young orphan who finds himself drawn into the enigmatic Armed Detective Agency that works to take down the nefarious Port Mafia. The upcoming fifth season will begin adapting the Kamui Revelation arc.

7) Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Akira Tendo from Zom 100 (Image via Bug Studios)

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is another popular summer 2023 anime that starts this July. The story will be set in Japan, where Akira Tendo, a tired office worker, will discover that his country has been overtaken by zombies. He will realize that his career as an office worker is over, and, as a result, he will decide to create a bucket list of a hundred things he wants to do during the zombie outbreak. Then, he will set out to fulfill his dreams with determination.

8) Ruoruni Kenshin

From Ruoruni Kenshin trailer (Image via Liden Films)

Among the summer 2023 anime that starts this July, Ruoruni Kenshin stands out as the second television series adaptation of Nobuhiro Watsuki's manga of the same name. Animated by Liden Films, and set in the Meiji Era, the story will revolve around Kenshin's encounter with Kaoru Kamiya, the owner and instructor of a small dojo. However, Kaoru will find herself in trouble when a man posing as Hitokiri Battousai begins killing in her name.

9) The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today

Yukichi and Saku as seen in the promotional video (Image via GoHands)

Hitsuji Yamada's niche manga series The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today is getting adapted into an anime by GoHands. Premiering in July 2023, the series will follow Saku, a working woman, and her extraordinary companion Yukichi, a giant cat. Yukichi is skilled in culinary arts and takes care of Saku's house in exchange for some delicious cat food. This anime is sure to captivate viewers with its charming and serene storytelling.

10) Spy Classroom season 2

Klaus' team from the upcoming summer 2023 anime Spy Classroom season 2 (Image via Studio Feel)

The second season of the anime adaptation of Takemachi's Spy Classroom light novel series is scheduled to premiere in July 2023. Set in a war-ravaged world, where the use of spies has become commonplace, the story revolves around the establishment of a special classroom by the Din Republic. Under the expert guidance of Klaus, a master of the trade, the second season will showcase an abundance of thrilling adventures featuring Klaus and his team of misfits.

Of course, there are many more summer 2023 anime that begins this July. Needless to say, it will be entertaining and exciting for all anime lovers.

