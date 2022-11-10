Dark Gathering horror anime drops its official trailer and key visual, reveals cast

Kenichi Kondou’s Dark Gathering is one of the most popular horror manga series to be announced for an anime adaptation by OLM Studios in 2023. Shueisha announced the news on July 27, 2022, with a teaser featuring all the essential characters of the series.

On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the official YouTube channel of Anime Pony Canyon dropped the first trailer of the anime. The trailer showcases OLM Studios' stunning animation, which has wowed horror anime fans all over the world. Apart from the trailer and key visuals, the three primary voice casts of Dark Gathering have also been revealed.

Yu Sasahara will play Yayoi Hozuki in Dark Gathering

The anime will feature Yu Sasahara (Emilico's voice in Shadows House and Namba Kurumi in Fuuto PI) as Yayoi Hozuki. Nobunaga Shimazaki, who is known for his exceptional performances in Jujutsu Kaisen as Mahito, Shun Kaidou in The Disastrous Life of Saiki K, and Haruka Nanase in Free! Eternal Summer will be taking on the role of Keitaro Gentoga.

Kana Hanazawa who played Akane Tsunemori in Psycho:Pass, Kanade Tachibana in KAGI-NADO, and Mitsuri Kanroji in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, will be voicing Eiko Hozuki.

The official website of Dark Gathering describes the story as:

"Gentou Kawataro, a psychic medium, once suffered a spiritual disability and became a shut-in ever since he involved his friends. When he started working as a private tutor to return to society, he met Yoyoi Hozuki, a girl with mysterious eyes. Yoyoi, whose mother was kidnapped by evil spirits, travels around psychic spots in search of clues."

It continues:

"Although Yoyoi has a strong spiritual medium, he is avoided by spirits, so he needs Hotaru's attracting constitution. On the other hand, Keitaro decides to acquire the ability to deal with spirit medium substances in order to break the curse on himself and his loved ones, and the two become cooperative. The craziest new sense of occult horror opens here!"

Dark Gathering staff:

Director: Hiroshi Ikehata

Series Configuration: Shigeru Murakoshi

Character Design: Shinya Segawa

Art Supervisor: Taijiro Nagata

Cinematographer: Yuho Ando

3D Director: Shangzai Longhao

Color Design: Ritsuko Utagawa

Sound Supervision: Kohei Yoshida

Music: KOHTA YAMAMOTO, Shun Narita, and Yusuke Seo

Kenichi Kondou’s Dark Gathering has been serialized in Jump Square magazine of Shueisha’s Shonen manga since March 4, 2019. As of August 4, 2022, the chapters of the manga series are collected into ten tankobon volumes.

OLM Studios is a well-known production house in Japan's anime industry, best known for its work on the Pokemon franchise and the films Komi Can't Communicate, Odd Taxi, and Summertime Rendering.

