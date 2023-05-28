Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 is slated to air on July 2, 2023, at 12:00 am JST, on Tokyo MX, BS11. Other syndications, including KBS Kyoto and Sun TV, will also broadcast the sequel later. Crunchyroll, the renowned anime streaming service that included the first season in its massive catalog, will also add the sequel for fans worldwide.

With Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation finally announcing the release of season 2, fans worldwide who eagerly awaited the series' return are elated. As the second installment of Rifujin na Magonote’s masterpiece is about to set off an enthralling new chapter for Rudeus and others in the storyline by kicking off a brand new arc, the hype among the fans is imminent.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 will begin adapting the 7th volume of the original light novel series

Where to watch Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2

As of now, Hulu and Crunchyroll are the only two streaming services that have included the series’ first season in their massive anime catalog. Crunchyroll has announced to stream Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 as it airs in Japan. However, Hulu has yet to confirm the streaming of the second installment.

Crunchyroll has made the first season available for free in both English subbed and dub versions on its platform. Since there are several adverts on the platform's free edition, users can convert to premium membership plans like Fan and Mega Fan. New subscribers to Crunchyroll can get a 14-day free trial.

What to expect from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2

The two cours comprising 23 episodes and an OVA of the first season completely covered the first six volumes of the series. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 will begin the seventh volume of the original light novel series, kicking off the Mid-Level Adventurer Arc, which will see Rudeus and other characters in their teenage days.

The upcoming season will see Rudeus embark on a journey to the city of Rosenburg to look for his mother, Zenith Greyrat. With Eris’ absence weighing heavy on his heart, Rudeus will accept dangerous missions of A-rank to distract himself from the pain of abandonment.

More about Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2

Ailan @LastBoss__

#MushokuTensei Depressed magician arc gonna go hard Depressed magician arc gonna go hard😢#MushokuTensei https://t.co/QfmGuQJOEM

Announcing the debut, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 dropped a new teaser giving a sneak peek at the upcoming events. LONGMAN will provide the opening theme song, “spiral,” while Yuiko Ohara will perform the ending theme song, “Musubime.”

The official synopsis of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation by Seven Seas Entertainment, the English publisher, reads as:

"Kicked out by his family and wandering the streets, an unemployed 34-year-old shut-in thinks he's hit rock-bottom—just as he's hit and killed by a speeding truck!"

It continues:

"Awakening to find himself reborn as an infant in a world of swords and sorcery, but with the memories of his first life intact, Rudeus Greyrat is determined not to repeat his past mistakes. He's going to make the most of this reincarnation as he sets off on the adventure of a second lifetime!"

Additional details about the sequel will be revealed soon, including the episode count, new characters, and more. Be sure to keep up with all anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes