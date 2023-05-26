Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 announces release date with a new trailer and key visual

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 will air on July 2, 12 am JST, 2023, on Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and other channels in Japan. It will also stream on Crunchyroll for members worldwide.

The trailer which release today showcases the new adventures and challenges that await Rudeus Greyrat, a 34-year-old man reincarnated in a fantasy world as a child, as he enrolls in the Ranoa University of Magic.

The anime adaptation is produced by Studio Bind, a new studio created specifically for this project. The first season aired 23 episodes from January to December 2021 and received critical acclaim for its faithful adaptation, stunning animation, and mature storytelling.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 will feature two theme songs performed by popular artists. One is Spiral by LONGMAN, and the other is Musubime by Yuiko Oohara, who sang the first season's ending theme, Only.

Fans of the series will be able to watch the upcoming season at exactly 12 am JST on 2nd July.

The trailer also introduced some new characters, such as the Counter Arrow adventurer group, that will join Rudeus on his journey. The trailer also showcased Rudeus’ meeting with the elf Elinalise Dragonroad and featured some cuts of Silent Fitz at the end.

With Toshiya Ono serving as the series composer and Sanae Shimada creating the character designs, Mushoku Tensei season 2 is directed by Hiroki Hirano, the season 1 assistant director. Masakazu Miyake, the show's art director, and Yoshiaki Fujisawa, the music composer, are returning staff from the first season.

More about Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is based on the light novel series by Rifujin na Magonote. It has sold over seven million copies and is considered one of the pioneers of the isekai genre.

The synopsis of season 1, as depicted by MyAnimeList, reads:

"Despite being bullied, scorned, and oppressed all of his life, a 34-year-old shut-in still found the resolve to attempt something heroic—only for it to end in a tragic accident. But in a twist of fate, he awakens in another world as Rudeus Greyrat, starting life again as a baby born to two loving parents."

It further states:

"Preserving his memories and knowledge from his previous life, Rudeus quickly adapts to his new environment. With the mind of a grown adult, he starts to display magical talent that exceeds all expectations, honing his skill with the help of a mage named Roxy Migurdia. Rudeus learns swordplay from his father, Paul, and meets Sylphiette, a girl his age who quickly becomes his closest friend."

Additionally, Netflix added season 1 of the series to its vast catalog. It may also include Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 in the future.

