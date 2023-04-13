Will Mushoku Tensei season 2 be added to Netflix's 2023 catalog? Streaming prediction explored

Popular isekai anime Mushoku Tensei will be returning to the screen much to the elation of the fans. The series went on a hiatus following the release of Part 2 of the first season on December 20, 2021, with an OVA that came out on March 16, 2022. A new season of the anime has been confirmed, and it will premiere in July of this year.

The original light novel series Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is written by Rifujin na Magonote and illustrated by Shirotaka. Originally published in November 2012, the series was later adapted into a manga by illustrator Yuka Fujikawa.

Amidst the recent brewing debate in the fandom that stemmed from the change in directors, let us take a look at where the new season might be streamed after its release.

Will Netflix have Mushoku Tensei season 2?

It has been officially confirmed in a promotional video featured in AnimeJapan 2023 that Mushoku Tensei season 2 will be returning to the screen on July 23, 2023. Despite the lack of an official confirmation, we believe that the new season will arrive on Netflix eventually, judging by the fact that the entire first season of 24 episodes, is currently available for streaming there. Thus, any fans wishing to rehash the experience can head over to Netflix to binge it all.

Other platforms we expect Mushoku Tensei season 2 to be available in later are Crunchyroll, Muse Communication, iQIYI, Bilibili, and WeTV.

Season 2 of the anime series Mushoku Tensei has seen the departure of many staffs, including the director, who has recently been replaced. It was announced on AnimeJapan 2023 that Hiroki Hirano will be replacing Manabu Okamoto as the director of the show. The screenplay is also being handled by a new staff member Toshiya Ono, with Sanae Shimada as the new character designer.

Returning staff includes Masakazu Miyake as the art director, Makiko Doi as the color key artist, and Akinori Mishima overseeing the editing. Sound director Jin Aketagawa, sound effects artist Tsutomu Ueno, and musical composer Yoshiaki Fujisawa will also be returning as staff for the new season.

Controversy sparks ahead of the release

The change of director and other staff members has sparked concern among the fandom regarding the future of the series. Chibi Reviews on Twitter has reported the issue of why it has turned into such a big deal, and the conversation that follows sheds considerable light on the entire situation.

The debate had stemmed from initial discontentment from the fans who are certain that the new director will definitely affect the quality of the series that was established in the successful run of the first season. However, many fans believe that the situation has been blown out of proportion and no judgments should be made prior to the actual release.

Here is how the series Mushoku Tensei has been summarized on the official website of the original manga’s publisher Seven Seas:

"Kicked out by his family and wandering the streets, an unemployed 34-year-old shut-in thinks he's hit rock-bottom—just as he's hit and killed by a speeding truck! Awakening to find himself reborn as an infant in a world of swords and sorcery, but with the memories of his first life intact, Rudeus Greyrat is determined not to repeat his past mistakes. He's going to make the most of this reincarnation as he sets off on the adventure of a second lifetime!"

Stay tuned for more updates on Mushoku Tensei season 2, and other popular anime manga and shows like Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, One Punch Man, and more.

