Mushoku Tensei Season 2 could turn into a disaster of epic proportions, and with good reason

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 will premiere in July 2023 as part of the summer anime season. Nevertheless, the conclusion of season 1 of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation left viewers disappointed. As Eris' letter did not fully explain her actual intentions, it eventually broke Rudeus' heart and caused him to become melancholy. As things stand, viewers are eager to see what will happen in season 2.

However, there have recently been heated discussions over Mushoku Tensei season 2. After the premiere of the new promotional trailer for Mushoku Tensei Season 2 in Anime Japan 2033, anime fans are speculating that the series' second season will be a colossal flop.

Fans speculate Mushoku Tensei Season 2 to be flop since new director and bad animation quality

Mushoku Tensei's first season earned 8.37 out of 10 on MyAnimeList and 8.4 out of 10 on IMDb. Nevertheless, a promotional trailer for the highly anticipated Mushoku Tensei season 2 was released earlier in March 2023 in Anime Japan. Following the trailer's debut, there have been issues and intense debates about the upcoming season.

Fans on the internet are speculating that Mushoku Tensei season 2 will be a disaster owing to the new director. Many have been comparing stills from the in-frame promo video and saying that the animation quality is not up to par since the introduction of the new director. Not only was there a change in the director, but there was also a change in the staff team, some of whom were shifted to Onimai anime.

The director for season 2 is Hiroki Hirano, who was previously involved in the storyboard and worked as an assistant director for the same anime in season 1 and has been involved in anime like Sword Art Online: Alicization and others. Yet, some fans are also apprehensive about seeing the upcoming season since they think it will concentrate on Rudeus' life's uninteresting aspects.

Not only are Mushoku Tensei fans causing the problem, but the Re: Zero fan community is also criticizing Mushoku Tensei's second season. Fans of Re: Zero began to compare the two promo videos: the one for Re: Zero season 3 is 2 minutes and 10 seconds, while the promo video for Mushoku Tensei season 2 is 1 minute and 10 seconds. Fans then began to compare the animation quality and the directors.

Many fans believe that the second season will be a straight flop, owing to the new director and the low animation quality, while others think it will be great and that they will watch it.

What is to be expected from Mushoku Tensei second season?

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 will begin with the seventh volume, since the first two courses of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation adapted volumes one through six of the light novel series. In the forthcoming season, Rudeus will travel to Rosenburg in an effort to locate his mother, who is presently in the Labyrinth City of Rapan on the Begaritt Continent.

Rudeus' depression brought on by Eris' abandonment would also make it difficult for him to concentrate on the task at hand. The former will eventually be permitted admission to Ranoa Magic Academy, also known as the Magic University. Rudeus will encounter many strange and fascinating people on his latest journey after being admitted to Magic University.

With the upcoming Mushoku Tensei season 2 scheduled to be released, it is still too early to weigh in on the matter. Despite the controversies, the anime could also be a great hit for the summer anime season. Till then, fans can catch up on the first season of the anime.

