Re:Zero season 3 - Expected release date, what to expect, and more

With Kadokawa having announced Re:Zero season 3 to be in production during AnimeJapan 2023, fans of the franchise have been looking forward to any additional news regarding the anime. That being said, here we will look at the possible release window for Re:Zero season 3 and what to expect from it.

Re:Zero follows the story of Natsuki Subaru, a NEET who suddenly gets summoned to a fantasy-like world. Here, he befriends a half-elf girl named Emilia, after which he discovers that, upon passing away, he has the ability to get resurrected at a particular checkpoint. Thus, he decides to use this ability to help Emilia.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Re:Zero web novel.

Everything to know about Re:Zero season 3

Expected release date

Considering that Kadokawa released a key visual and an announcement trailer, it can be expected that the premiere for Re:Zero season 3 isn't as far as fans fear it to be.

Re:Zero season 1 premiered back in 2016, followed by the premiere of season 2 in 2020 and 2021. While there was a four-year gap between the two seasons, the same need not be the case for the third season, given that it was announced only two years after the end of the second season.

Natsuki Subaru, as seen in Re:Zero season 3 announcement trailer (Image via KADOKAWA)

However, given that no other information about the anime was shared in the announcement trailer and the key visual, it can be expected that Re:Zero season 3 will be released sometime in 2024, presumably in two cours, similar to the second season. Thus, fans can expect Re:Zero season 3 to premiere as early as the Winter 2024 anime season, i.e., January 2024.

Meanwhile, given that the anime did not announce that White Fox will be animating the third season, fans can expect a possible change in the animation studio, which could be announced later. Given the circumstances, fans can expect the animation studio to be collaborating with another animation studio.

What to expect from Re:Zero season 3?

Priscilla Camp, as seen in the announcement trailer (Image via KADOKAWA)

Since Re:Zero season 2 ended with Arc 4: The Everlasting Contract, the upcoming season will most likely start with adapting Arc 5: The Stars that Engrave History.

The fifth arc will see Anastasia Hoshin invite the Emilia, Priscilla, Crusch, and Felt Camps to attend a gathering in the Watergate City of Priestella. Unfortunately, soon after they arrive in Watergate City, the Witch Cult is set to appear in the city and seize control of it. Thus, Natsuki Subaru will be forced to unite all five camps to defeat the evil Cultists and liberate the city.

Subaru, Emilia, Beatrice, Garfiel, and Otto in the announcement trailer (Image via KADOKAWA)

Even in the announcement trailer, it is quite evident that the five camps are set to play an important role in the upcoming arc. Moreover, Subaru is seen standing alongside Emilia, Beatrice, Garfiel, and Otto as they stare at the four Witch Cult members who look down on them from the sky.

Following that, the anime could partially or entirely adapt Arc 6: The Corridor of Memories as well, depending on the number of episodes listed.

