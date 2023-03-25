Re:Zero Season 3 confirmed with an official trailer and key visual 

Re:Zero has got some great news circling Anime Japan 2023. Fans eagerly awaiting the third season ever since the second one got over finally had their wish granted on the very stage of Anime Japan 2023.

Anime Japan 2023 has so far seen quite a few anime being renewed for a new season. Re:Zero Season 3 has now joined this list, much to the excitement of fans.

Re:Zero has been going on since 2016, and has gained a good amount of attention from the fandom. The anime ran for two successful seasons, with the second season wrapping up in March 2021, meaning season 3 has finally arrived after a long wait.

Anime Japan 2023 confirms Re:Zero Season 3 with an official trailer and key visual

As the hype for Anime Japan 2023 has been increasing, quite a lot of people have been watching the YouTube premiere to get some amazing news.

Hence, the Re:Zero staff thought this would be the perfect stage to announce the big news of a return, and planned to do so with a key visual and official trailer.

The 2-minute trailer provides an insight into the third season and features the main characters of the anime. Subaru, Rem, and Emilia are seen arming up to fight against the adversary to save their city.

There was a leak about the third season of the anime a few days prior to the event. The leak claimed that there would be an announcement of a new season on the stage of Anime Japan.

The cast of Re:Zero were present on the Red Stage to make the big announcement about the new season.

Fans saw Yusuke Kobayashi, the voice actor behind Natsuki Subaru, Rie Takahashi, the voice actor behind Emilia, Yumi Uchiyama, the voice actor behind Puck, and Satomi Arai, the voice actor behind Beatrice.

What to expect from season 3?

Re:ZERO season 3 being announced!

As of 2022, there are 32 volumes of manga, and they are all well-received by manga readers. Along with the conclusion of the 13th volume, the second season has come to a close. It is reasonable to anticipate that volume 14 of the manga series will have content for the new season.

The Tumultuous Week arc, which concluded the second season, allowed viewers to see Subaru's recovery after his terrifying first day in a brand-new world. The Return to the Capital City storyline will open season 3, which is expected to be yet another fan-favorite season of the anime and is deserving of the enthusiasm it has generated.

