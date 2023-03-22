Re: Zero Season 3 confirmed following new leak

Re: Zero is one of the animes of the generation that has gained a good amount of audience since its debut in 2016. It ran for two whole seasons, and the second season waved goodbye in March 2021. Since then, fans have been waiting for another season.

The studio has also witnessed a growth in viewership of the series, which is a green signal that it will be a hit as well. The global fandom gets shaken by a leak that went viral recently about Re: Zero Season 3. The leak appears to be about the announcement of the third season of the series, which will happen at Anime Japan 2023.

Leak confirms the announcement of Re: Zero Season 3 on Anime Japan 2023

Re: Zero will acquire Red Stage on March 25 at Anime Japan 2023, and fans have been anticipating something great to come out of it. They have already been punched with a leak about the third season, which was the only thing they needed at the moment.

The announcement is expected to include a visual of the anime, perhaps in the form of a trailer or teaser. Additionally, fans might also get a key image that was illustrated by Otsuka-sensei, who is highly renowned for his work on the light novel. Finally, if the announcement includes the release date, fans will go crazy.

Re: Zero at Anime Japan 2023

The Re: Zero cast will be in attendance to make the announcement, and fans can't wait to watch the voice actors for their favorite characters on stage. Yusuke Kobayashi as the voice actor of Natsuki Subaru, Rie Takahashi as the voice actor of Emilia, Yumi Uchiyama as the voice actor of Puck, and finally, Satomi Arai as the voice actor of Beatrice

Those who want to watch Anime Japan 2023 live can watch it from the official YouTube channel of Anime Japan. Re: Zero's event will be happening on the Red Stage on March 25, 2023, at different times according to the time zones around the world, which are:

Time - 1.55 pm Japan Standard Time (JST) Date: March 25, 2023

Time - 9.30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) Date: March 25, 2023

Time - 12 am Eastern Standard Time (EST) Date: March 25, 2023

What to expect from Season 3

There are 32 volumes of manga as of 2022, and all of them have garnered a good reputation among manga readers. The second season is over and ended along with the conclusion of the 13th Volume. So it is fair to assume that the entire new season will premiere with Volume 14 of the manga series.

With the second season ending with the "The Tumultuous Week" arc, fans have seen Subaru recover from his harrowing first day in a very new world. Re: Zero Season 3 will start with the "Return to the Capital City" arc, and it will mark yet another fan-favorite season of the anime, which is worth the hype it has caused.

